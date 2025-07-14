Anzeige
Montag, 14.07.2025
WKN: A2DY0M | ISIN: SE0010100958 | Ticker-Symbol: 18LB
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2025 13:35 Uhr
Investment AB Latour: Latour's Chief Investment Officer leaves during 2026

Johan Menckel, Chief Investment Officer of Investment AB Latour since 2021, has announced that he has accepted the job as new CEO of LKAB and is leaving his current role at Latour by April 1 2026 at the latest.

"I would like to thank Johan for all his efforts for Latour and a great cooperation during these years and wish Johan all the best with this new, exciting and for Sweden important role. We are starting a process to find his successor immediately", says Johan Hjertonsson, CEO of Investment AB Latour.

Göteborg, July 14, 2025

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO Investment AB Latour, +46 70-229 77 93
Johan Menckel, CIO and Executive Vice President, +46 73-399 35 19

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listing holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of ten substantial holdings with a market value of SEK 84 billion as of 30 June, 2025. The wholly-owned industrial operations have an annual turnover of about SEK 28 billion.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
