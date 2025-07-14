SWECO AB: Sweco Sverige completes its recommended cash offer to the shareholders of Projektengagemang and announces final outcome of the offer

The Offer (as defined below) has not been made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor has any tender of shares been accepted from or on behalf of holders in Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa or the United States or any other jurisdiction in which the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law. Shareholders should refer to the offer restrictions included in the section titled "Important information" at the end of this press release and in the offer document.

Sweco Sverige AB ("Sweco Sverige"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sweco AB (publ), announced on 4 June 2025 a recommended cash offer to the shareholders of Projektengagemang Sweden AB (publ) ("Projektengagemang" or the "Company") to tender all their shares in Projektengagemang to Sweco Sverige for SEK 15 per share (the "Offer"). An offer document regarding the Offer was made public on 4 June 2025.

At the end of the acceptance period on 11 July 2025, the Offer had been accepted by shareholders with 23,546,240 shares in Projektengagemang, of which 5,219,724 A shares and 18 326 516 B shares, representing approximately 97.9 per cent of the outstanding shares and 99.2 per cent of the outstanding votes in Projektengagemang1.

Sweco Sverige and its closely related parties did not own any shares in Projektengagemang before the Offer, and has not acquired any such shares outside of the Offer. Sweco Sverige therefore now controls the above mentioned number of shares and votes in Projektengagemang.

Neither Sweco Sverige nor any of its closely related parties holds any financial instruments which give financial exposure related to the shares in Projektengagemang.

All conditions for the Offer have been fulfilled and Sweco Sverige now completes the Offer. Payment of the offer price (settlement) to shareholders who accepted the Offer is expected to commence on or about 17 July 2025. Sweco Sverige will not extend the acceptance period for the Offer and the Offer is now closed.

Sweco Group's CEO Åsa Bergman comments:

"We are happy that the offer has been accepted by shareholders with in total 23,546,240 shares, which amounts to 97.9 per cent of the outstanding shares in Projektengagemang. We are convinced that the acquisition will strengthen our competitiveness further by broadening our client offering, reaching new growth opportunities and enhancing our local presence in Sweden. At the same time, we look forward to welcoming the employees of Projektengagemang, who will contribute with valuable experience and expertise and contribute to strengthening Sweco's offering further."

Sweco Sverige intends to initiate compulsory redemption proceedings in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act (Sw. aktiebolagslagen) to acquire the shares that have not been tendered in the Offer and to promote the delisting of Projektengagemang's B shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Information about the Offer

Information regarding the Offer is made available under a specific transaction page at Sweco AB's website (www.swecogroup.com) and at DNB Carnegie's website for prospectuses and offering documents (www.carnegie.se). A direct link to the transaction page is https://www.buildthefuturetogether.com/en/.

For enquiries, please contact: DNB Carnegie on the following number: +46 (0)8 5886 94 88, or the following contact person at the Sweco Group:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +46705573326, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se.

Sweco Sverige discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Takeover Rules.

The information was submitted for publication by Sweco AB and Sweco Sverige AB, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 14 July 2025, 13.00 pm CEST.

Important information

1 Based on 24,056,501 outstanding shares and 71,061,017 outstanding votes in Projectengagemang, which excludes 499,176 own B shares that are held by Projektengagemang.