Coverage for Histotripsy of Liver Tumors Now Includes Members in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia

HistoSonics, the manufacturer of the Edison® Histotripsy System, today announced that Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has issued four new positive medical policy decisions for the use of histotripsy in the treatment of liver tumors. The decision expands insurance coverage across Highmark's commercial plans across four states including New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, broadening access to HistoSonics' non-invasive therapy for approximately 7 million members.

HistoSonics Non-Invasive Edison Histotripsy System

The Edison Histotripsy System, which received FDA De Novo clearance in October 2023, uses non-invasive focused ultrasound energy to mechanically destroy and liquefy targeted tissue and tumors at a sub-cellular level and without the invasiveness or toxicity of traditional procedures. To date, almost 2,000 patients have been treated with histotripsy at over fifty leading U.S. medical centers and others in the UAE and Hong Kong. Clinical data, including outcomes from the HOPE4LIVER trial, have demonstrated a 90% local tumor control rate at 12 months across all tumor types treated, comparing favorably to existing therapies and setting a strong precedent for continued payer adoption.

"This expanded Highmark coverage marks another critical step in delivering histotripsy to more patients who urgently need safe, non-invasive options," said Mike Blue, President and CEO of HistoSonics. "Highmark's decision not only reinforces the clinical value of our technology but also helps establish broader payer confidence as we continue working to expand access nationwide."

Highmark's decision to cover histotripsy, effective July 1st, 2024, joins a growing list of commercial insurers recognizing histotripsy's safety and efficacy, following earlier coverage from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. In addition, the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) recognizes histotripsy as an approved loco-regional therapy option for patients awaiting liver transplantation.

The Edison® System is intended for the non-invasive mechanical destruction of liver tumors, including the partial or complete ablation of unresectable liver tumors using histotripsy. The FDA has not evaluated the Edison System for the treatment of any specific disease, including cancer, nor has it assessed outcomes such as local tumor control, five-year survival, or overall survival.

The device should only be used by physicians who have completed HistoSonics-provided training, and its use should be guided by the clinical judgment of a qualified and appropriately trained physician. For a complete list of warnings, precautions, and clinical trial results, including reported adverse events, please refer to the device's Instructions for Use.

About HistoSonics

HistoSonics is a privately held medical device company developing a non-invasive platform and proprietary sonic beam therapy utilizing the science of histotripsy, a novel mechanism of action that uses focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy and liquefy unwanted tissue and tumors. The company is currently focused on commercializing the Edison System in the U.S. and select global markets for liver treatment while expanding histotripsy applications into other organs such as kidney, pancreas, and prostate. HistoSonics has offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Minneapolis, MN. For more information on the Edison Histotripsy System, visit: www.histosonics.com. For patient-related information, visit: www.myhistotripsy.com.

