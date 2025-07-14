ICEYE unveils machine learning-powered Flood Rapid Impact Product to revolutionize response.

HELSINKI, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, a global leader in satellite-powered disaster management solutions, has announced the launch of Flood Rapid Impact (FRI). This product delivers automated, near-real-time flood data for emergency managers, energy and utility organizations, insurers, and banks. The launch forms part of ICEYE's continuing expansion of its suite of multi-peril data solutions.

FRI delivers detailed floodwater extent based on observational data within approximately 6-12 hours of the first signs of an event, providing an almost instant indication of the overall scale of the flood and the most impacted regions. The observed data is received from ICEYE's synthetic aperture radar (SAR) constellation, which enables flood monitoring day or night and through clouds. This information is analyzed using machine learning to quantify the extent of the flooding, which is made available via the ICEYE Solutions Event Intelligence Hub within hours and updated every 6-12 hours for the event duration.

ICEYE's dedicated in-house meteorology team monitors global weather conditions 24/7/365 to anticipate potential flooding and tasks satellites for imaging accordingly. With the world's largest SAR satellite constellation, ICEYE ensures frequent and timely monitoring of affected areas.

The speed and accuracy of FRI provides users with a new level of actionable flood intelligence, supporting more informed and immediate decision-making. Users have an almost instant understanding of the scope of a flood event, including where water is currently or at a given point in the past.

For emergency responders, this rapid situational awareness enables quick damage assessment, more effective resource allocation, and informed decision-making based on real-time information. This enhances coordination and helps prioritize rescue and relief efforts.

For insurers, it enables faster and more accurate event loss estimation, quicker communication with affected policyholders, earlier insight into potential claims, and more efficient deployment of staff and resources, such as loss adjusters, to the hardest-hit areas.

FRI complements ICEYE's existing Flood Insights data products. It provides a frequently updated view of the flood, allowing users to assess the flood development from initial evidence of flooding as a series of snapshots, while Flood Insights delivers detailed data on maximum flood extent and depth within 24 hours of the flood peak. During the tragic and historic flooding in central Texas earlier this month, ICEYE worked with local and federal agencies to share critical data for emergency response and disaster management efforts.

Andy Read, Global Head of Government Solutions, ICEYE, said: "Flood Rapid Impact tells the story of the event with greater frequency and resolution. It's like giving responders a real-time heartbeat monitor for the disaster-allowing them to track how the flood evolves moment by moment and respond before conditions worsen."

Rupert Bidwell, VP Insurance Solutions, ICEYE, added: "We are not only seeing an increase in flood events, but also flooding affecting multiple areas simultaneously, whether in the same country or across multiple countries, as was seen during Storm Boris. This makes it extremely challenging for insurers to understand the scale of the impact quickly. In such a highly dynamic situation, access to ground-level data as flood waters expand is vital for the insurance industry. Within six hours, Flood Rapid Impact gives companies critical insights to support customers in the hardest-hit areas, disseminating accurate information across your teams and beyond, and taking control of a rapidly evolving situation."

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

