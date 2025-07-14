Anzeige
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
WKN: A1CWRM | ISIN: NL0009434992 | Ticker-Symbol: DLY
Tradegate
14.07.25 | 14:55
54,84 Euro
-0,72 % -0,40
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
14.07.2025
LyondellBasell improves CDP climate score to A in 2024, strengthening ESG leadership

HOUSTON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has improved its climate change score from A-minus to A in CDP's 2024 assessment, placing the company in the leadership category for the second consecutive year. CDP is the world's leading environmental disclosure platform, used by investors and stakeholders to evaluate how companies manage climate-related risks, opportunities and performance.

"Improving to an A score reflects the momentum we've built across our sustainability agenda," said Andrea Brown, chief sustainability officer at LYB. "This recognition affirms the strength of our strategy, from scaling circular solutions and advancing low-carbon innovation to embedding sustainability into how we operate and create financial value. As we continue transforming our business, we remain focused on delivering measurable impact, supporting our customers and achieving profitable growth."

The 2024 CDP assessments introduced a more rigorous, integrated questionnaire aligned with global frameworks, including the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). Achieving an A score under these elevated standards highlights the company's continued progress in climate risk integration, energy performance and environmental transparency.

In addition to its improved climate score, LYB also raised its water security score to a B and received its first-ever forests score, reinforcing its commitment to nature-related disclosure and responsible environmental stewardship.

About LyondellBasell?
We are LyondellBasell?or follow?@LyondellBasell?on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Nick Facchin
LyondellBasell
713-623-3643
nick.facchin@lyondellbasell.com


