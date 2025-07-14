Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, is excited to announce that Cenorium has initiated analyst coverage of Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) ("Venu"). The report grants Venu Holdings a strong buy rating and set price target of $22.30 per share by 2026, reflecting significant growth potential.

Please click here to read Cenorium's full Venu analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

The report highlights Venu's strategic positioning as a live music entertainment and real estate innovator, leveraging industry partnerships and a powerful public private partnership model.

Key Highlights from the Cenorium Analyst Report on VENU

Revenues forecast to rise from USD 17.8 million in 2024 to over USD 600 million by 2029 , supported by a strong development pipeline and improving utilization rates.

to , supported by a strong development pipeline and improving utilization rates. EBITDA is expected to turn positive in 2026 , with full net profitability projected by 2027 , reflecting rapid fundamental improvement.

, with , reflecting rapid fundamental improvement. Capital-efficient expansion enables growth with limited balance sheet leverage , leveraging municipal partnerships and pre-sales of fractional private suites .

, leveraging municipal partnerships and . Revenue streams in the model are diverse and recurring , spanning live events, hospitality, sponsorships, naming rights, and food & beverage offerings.

, spanning live events, hospitality, sponsorships, naming rights, and food & beverage offerings. Strategic partnerships, including AEG Presents and an Aramark investment of USD 10.25 million (at ~50% above the market), enhance operational credibility and fan experience.

In a landscape where entertainment stocks are increasingly valued for their growth potential, Sascha Czerwenka's independent analysis underscores the asymmetric risk/reward potential of Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU), with a focus on Venu's unique business model and robust market opportunity. As a developer, owner, and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, Venu is carving out a niche in the $30 billion live events market, blending fan-first experiences with innovative fractional ownership models.

"Once venues go live, each site generates diversified and recurring revenue through profit-sharing agreements with well-established event operators like AEG Presents and Aramark," commented Czerwenka.

For the full 24/7 Market News VENU report and in-depth insights, visit: Read 24/7 Market News VENU Report.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

