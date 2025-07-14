Anzeige
Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
PR Newswire
14.07.2025 14:18 Uhr
OMD TOPS GLOBAL MEDIA AGENCY RANKING

Omnicom Media Group Agency Outperforms the Industry for Billings Volume and Net Growth

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new report by leading independent and international research company COMvergence, Omnicom Media Group Agency OMD has once again been ranked the number one global media agency based on annual billings. This marks the seventh time OMD has topped the ranking since COMvergence published its first global billings report in 2018.

OMD tops the COMvergence Global & Regional Billings Rankings & Market Shares report for the 7th time since the report first published in 2018.

Released last week, the 2024 Global & Regional Billings Rankings & Market Shares report shows OMD with worldwide billings of approximately $26.3 billion, outperforming its nearest competitor by $1.7 billion; and a YoY growth rate of 8.6%, representing both the best rate of growth among the five largest agency networks as well as the largest net billings increase among all 20 networks included in the ranking, with approximately $2.1 billion added in 2024.

Commenting on the agency's performance, OMD CEO George Manas said, "These results reflect OMD's ongoing transformation as we've redefined the role that we play in advancing our clients' business ambitions. Powered by OMG's Agency as a Platform model, we've evolved the OMD proposition from service provider to media partner to marketing collaborator, working with our clients to co-create next gen solutions that unlock growth today and secure lasting competitive advantage."

At the regional level, OMD is ranked #1 in EMEA with billings of approximately $10.5 billion (+8.9% YOY) and North America with billings of $11 billion (+8.1% YOY). The network also tops more than a dozen country charts, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the US.

The COMvergence ranking is the latest in a series of superlative outcomes for OMD in 2024, including taking its third Media Network of the Year title in four years at the 2025 Cannes Lions, and sustaining a new business winning streak that included Gap Inc, Michelin, Turkish Airlines, AliExpress and MSC Cruises.

OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is the world's largest media network, with more than 12,000 people working in over 100 countries. At OMD, We Create What's Next-delivering transformative media solutions that drive growth, build meaningful connections, and redefine what is possible for our clients. Named the best-performing global media network overall by RECMA and Media Network of the Year at the 2025 Cannes Festival of Media, OMD leads the industry in innovation, creativity, and cultural relevance. With bold ideas and measurable results, we empower brands to shape the future and make an impact in an ever-evolving world. Learn more at omd.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730239/OMD_COMvergence_2024_Billings_July_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646569/2025_OMD_Worldwide_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omd-tops-global-media-agency-ranking-302504234.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
