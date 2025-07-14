Anzeige
Montag, 14.07.2025
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
WKN: A3D1WX | ISIN: US3004321010 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2025 12:06 Uhr
Everything Blockchain, Inc.: Everything Blockchain Inc. to Launch MemeStrategy and Plans to Distribute Shares to Shareholders as Stock Dividend

Jacksonville, Florida, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: $EBZT), a public company combining a diversified crypto treasury with validator infrastructure income, today announced the formation and planned spin off of MemeStrategy Inc., a new public vehicle designed to bridge the world of internet meme culture with traditional equity markets.

Under the proposed structure, EBZT shareholders will receive one share of MemeStrategy Inc. for every six shares of EBZT held, following the successful completion of the spin off. MemeStrategy will file a registration statement (Form S-1) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and, upon approval, pursue quotation through FINRA to become a fully independent public company.

What Is MemeStrategy?

MemeStrategy aims to become the first public company focused exclusively on memecoins and viral digital assets, beginning with a concentrated treasury in PEPE, BONK, and SPX6900. Its mission is to become the most memeable stock on the market, with the long term ambition to represent digital culture inside major financial indices.

"We built MemeStrategy to be the most viral stock in the market. The goal is simple, take something like SPX6900 and give it a real shot at the S&P 500." said Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc.

Why the Spin Off Now?

The launch of MemeStrategy strengthens EBZT's broader mission: to become the market's leading public crypto yield vehicle. EBZT will continue acquiring high conviction digital assets like SOL, TAO, and XRP while generating cash flow through validator operations and on chain strategies. MemeStrategy adds a complementary exposure to memedriven market cycles, letting EBZT shareholders benefit from both structural blockchain growth and viral retail momentum.

"MemeStrategy captures the upside of market narrative and momentum. Together, they give our shareholders exposure to crypto's two strongest forces: capital and attention," said Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc.

Next Steps for Shareholders

  • Dividend ratio: 1 share of MemeStrategy for every 6 shares of EBZT held

  • Distribution timeline: Once the S-1 is filed and approved by the SEC, MemeStrategy will seek FINRA clearance for public trading

  • Official record and payable dates will be announced following regulatory approvals

MemeStrategy will operate independently with its own roadmap, leadership team, and capital strategy.

Check out the official launch site for MemeStrategy updates, filings, and dividend details: www.memestrategy.lol

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) is a public company focused on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities within the rapidly evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. The company's strategy centers on building a diversified portfolio of leading crypto networks, with primary focus on Solana infrastructure, while pioneering innovative approaches to public company operations through blockchain technology. EBZT is positioned to become the first U.S. OTC-listed company to fully tokenize its equity.
For more information, visit: www.everythingblockchain.io

Contact Information

Arthur Rozenberg

CEO, Everything Blockchain, Inc.

arthur.rozenberg@everythingblockchain.io

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to plans related to tokenization, treasury strategy, market opportunities, capital raises, and anticipated benefits of proposed initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the completion of necessary financing, regulatory approval, technical execution, market acceptance, competitive factors, and general economic conditions.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Everything Blockchain Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
