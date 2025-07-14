Everything Blockchain, Inc.: Everything Blockchain Inc. to Launch MemeStrategy and Plans to Distribute Shares to Shareholders as Stock Dividend

Jacksonville, Florida, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: $EBZT), a public company combining a diversified crypto treasury with validator infrastructure income, today announced the formation and planned spin off of MemeStrategy Inc., a new public vehicle designed to bridge the world of internet meme culture with traditional equity markets.

Under the proposed structure, EBZT shareholders will receive one share of MemeStrategy Inc. for every six shares of EBZT held, following the successful completion of the spin off. MemeStrategy will file a registration statement (Form S-1) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and, upon approval, pursue quotation through FINRA to become a fully independent public company.

What Is MemeStrategy?

MemeStrategy aims to become the first public company focused exclusively on memecoins and viral digital assets, beginning with a concentrated treasury in PEPE, BONK, and SPX6900. Its mission is to become the most memeable stock on the market, with the long term ambition to represent digital culture inside major financial indices.

"We built MemeStrategy to be the most viral stock in the market. The goal is simple, take something like SPX6900 and give it a real shot at the S&P 500." said Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc.

Why the Spin Off Now?

The launch of MemeStrategy strengthens EBZT's broader mission: to become the market's leading public crypto yield vehicle. EBZT will continue acquiring high conviction digital assets like SOL, TAO, and XRP while generating cash flow through validator operations and on chain strategies. MemeStrategy adds a complementary exposure to memedriven market cycles, letting EBZT shareholders benefit from both structural blockchain growth and viral retail momentum.

"MemeStrategy captures the upside of market narrative and momentum. Together, they give our shareholders exposure to crypto's two strongest forces: capital and attention," said Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc.

Next Steps for Shareholders

Dividend ratio : 1 share of MemeStrategy for every 6 shares of EBZT held





: 1 share of MemeStrategy for every 6 shares of EBZT held Distribution timeline : Once the S-1 is filed and approved by the SEC, MemeStrategy will seek FINRA clearance for public trading





: Once the S-1 is filed and approved by the SEC, MemeStrategy will seek FINRA clearance for public trading Official record and payable dates will be announced following regulatory approvals

MemeStrategy will operate independently with its own roadmap, leadership team, and capital strategy.

Check out the official launch site for MemeStrategy updates, filings, and dividend details: www.memestrategy.lo l

