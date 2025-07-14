Wesdome Gold Mines: Wesdome Announces Second Quarter 2025 Production Results; On Track to Achieve Full-Year Consolidated Production Guidance

TORONTO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO, OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces its production results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025" and "YTD 2025"). The Company is also providing notice that it will release its Q2 2025 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 and host a conference call and webcast the following morning.

Q2 and YTD 2025 Performance

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 % Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Change Ore milled (tonnes) Eagle River 48,623 52,552 (7%) 108,633 104,184 4% Kiena 50,299 57,669 (13%) 98,989 103,013 (4%) Average grade (grams per tonne) Eagle River 16.9 11.8 44% 16.2 13.6 19% Kiena 10.7 13.5 (20%) 10.8 10.1 7% Gold production (ounces) Eagle River 25,612 19,272 33% 54,611 44,171 24% Kiena 17,169 24,763 (31%) 33,862 33,186 2% Total gold production 42,781 44,035 (3%) 88,473 77,357 14% Production sold (ounces) 45,900 40,000 15% 91,200 75,700 20%

Anthea Bath, President and CEO of Wesdome, commented, "We delivered a solid second quarter supported by safe and disciplined execution at both operations, keeping us on track to achieve our full-year consolidated production guidance with Eagle River's production trending to the high end of its guidance range and Kiena pacing at or slightly below the low end. As outlined in our 2025 outlook earlier this year, production remains weighted toward the second half, with the fourth quarter expected to contribute nearly one-third of total annual output.

"At Eagle River, stronger grades and improved productivity drove a meaningful increase in production, helped by reduced long-hole stope dilution. A planned two-week shutdown in May was completed safely, and maintenance carried out during this time is now enhancing mill performance.

"At Kiena, production was slightly ahead of the first quarter despite continued equipment availability constraints that limited access to planned stopes. Improved mobile fleet availability through enhancements to maintenance practices, and recent changes to site leadership point to a stronger second half. With one mining front currently in production, improving discipline in the planned mining sequence and priority development will be essential to support long-term performance. The addition of two new horizons, levels 136 and Presqu'île, are expected to provide increased flexibility over the coming year.

"It was also a strategically important quarter for Wesdome. We closed the acquisition of Angus Gold, expanding our footprint in Ontario, and strengthened our balance sheet by upsizing our credit facility to US$300 million, including a US$50 million accordion feature. These initiatives reflect our disciplined approach and demonstrate our ability to act on opportunities that align with our growth strategy and support continued investment in our asset base."

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a growing value-driven gold producer.

Technical Disclosure

The technical and geoscientific content of this press release have been reviewed, and approved by Guy Belleau, P.Eng, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as of the date of this release. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the timing of the Company's financial Q2 2025 financial results and related conference call and webcast; the Company achieving its full-year consolidated 2025 production guidance; 2025 production trends for each of the Company's mines in respect of their respective guidance ranges; the 2025 annual production weighting toward the second half of 2025; Q4 2025's expected share or contribution to the 2025 annual production; the expected stronger second half for Kiena's production, along with the drivers of such expected increase; and the expected increase in flexibility at Kiena due to the addition of two new horizons.

These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risk factors discussed in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers are urged to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in our most recent Annual Information Form which is available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

