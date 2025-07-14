180 Degree Capital Corp. Notes Filing of Definitive Materials for Proposed Business Combination with Mount Logan Capital and Will Host a Shareholder Call on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 1 PM ET

MONTCLAIR, N.J., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) ("180 Degree Capital") today noted the filing of the definitive proxy materials for its proposed merger with Mount Logan Capital Inc. ("Mount Logan") in an all-stock transaction (the "Business Combination") after the market closed on Friday, July 11, 2025. The Board of Directors of 180 Degree Capital (the "Board") has set the date of the Special Meeting for the approval of the Business Combination (the "Business Combination Special Meeting") as August 22, 2025. The Board has set the record date for the Business Combination Special Meeting as July 8, 2025. The mailing of materials for the Business Combination Special Meeting is expected to begin on or about July 14, 2025.

Kevin Rendino and Daniel Wolfe will also host a shareholder call at 1pm ET on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, to discuss 180 Degree Capital's preliminary Q2 2025 results, and will be joined by Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Logan, to discuss the proposed Business Combination. The shareholder call can be accessed at:

US Dial-in Toll Free : 1-833-470-1428

Global Dial-In Numbers

Access Code : 681500

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/143107034

"It has been a long road to get to this point of being able to begin the voting process for our proposed Business Combination," said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180 Degree Capital. "We appreciate the patience of our shareholders who, like us, respect the process through which the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") reviews and ultimately approves the filings required to begin this part of the process toward approval of the Business Combination. We appreciate the SEC's comments and feedback throughout the process. We could not be more excited to begin the voting process as the initial indications of support communicated to us have been strong, and we are very optimistic about reaching the voting threshold required to approve and then close the Business Combination. We look forward with speaking to you."

Mr. Goldthorpe added, "We share Kevin and Daniel's optimism about the future of our combined companies. Mount Logan is at a pivotal moment for growth, driven by both organic and strategic opportunities. Our NASDAQ listing will enhance visibility, improve liquidity, and broaden our investor base-including you, the shareholders of 180 Degree Capital. Over the past several weeks, I've had the opportunity to speak directly with many of you-through one-on-one conversations, group calls, and investor outreach sessions. These discussions have been thoughtful and constructive, and I've been encouraged by the level of engagement, insightful questions, and long-term perspective many of you bring. I'm also heartened by the number of new shareholders who have built meaningful positions in 180 Degree Capital following the announcement of our proposed Business Combination. I look forward to continuing these conversations throughout the solicitation process and beyond, as we build value together as future shareholders of the combined company."

"We are also looking forward to our shareholder call tomorrow where we will discuss our preliminary Q2 2025 results, as well as our proposed Business Combination," added Daniel B. Wolfe, President of 180 Degree Capital. "In addition, we have historically said that press releases and communications from shareholders who seek to interfere with our proposed Business Combination contain a number of inaccuracies and distortions, and that we looked forward to addressing the points in due time. It is now that time. We look forward to speaking with all of you tomorrow, Tuesday, July 15, at 1pm ET, and throughout the voting process leading into the Business Combination Special Meeting."

