Genius Group Limited: Genius Group increases Bitcoin Treasury 22% to 180 Bitcoin, achieves 161% BTC Yield.

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that on July 12, 2025 it purchased 32 Bitcoin, increasing its Bitcoin Treasury by 22% to 180 Bitcoin, at an average price of $105,568.

The Company has achieved 161% BTC Yield since May 22, 2025, when a Preliminary Injunction ("PI") preventing the Company from purchasing Bitcoin was stayed by the U.S. Court of Appeals. The Company has tripled its Bitcoin holdings in less than two months.

On July 7, the Company increased by 10x its Bitcoin Treasury target from 1,000 to 10,000 Bitcoin. The current rate of accretion, if maintained, will enable the Company to achieve its target within 24 months or less.

The Company's current Bitcoin holdings of 180 Bitcoin currently has a market value of $21.7 million based on Bitcoin's closing price on 13 July of $120,600, and the Company's Bitcoin Treasury has an unrealized gain of $2.7 million at that price.

The Company has progressed further with its goal of building its Bitcoin Treasury through a balanced mix of funding sources to purchase Bitcoin whilst also increasing BTC Yield and Bitcoin per share. The Company has executed its most recent purchase of 32 Bitcoins with flexible Bitcoin loans at 40% LTV, which can be repaid at any time.

The Company undertook the purchase whilst also executing a share buyback of one million shares of Genius Group ordinary shares. The combination of purchasing Bitcoin with debt financing whilst reducing the issued share capital in the company resulted in the Company's increase in BTC Yield to 161%.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, said "Our revised Bitcoin Treasury goal of 10,000 Bitcoin is fully aligned with our previously stated target of building Genius Group to $1 billion market cap, whilst preparing 100 million learners for our exponential future. We are extremely pleased with the rate of growth of our Bitcoin Treasury and will strive to maintain a steady growth rate whilst continuing to achieve a positive BTC Yield for the benefit of our shareholders."

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will", "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

