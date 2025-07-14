Aga Khan Music Programme: Prestigious Aga Khan Music Awards to take place in London for the first time

LONDON, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aga Khan Music Awards heads to the UK for the first time at venues across London's Southbank from 20th-23rd November 2025.

The four-day music festival will feature a lineup of global stars including Feras Charestan, Wu Man, Yurdal Tokcan, Basel Rajoub and Abbos Kosimov, who make up the Aga Khan Master Musicians, weaving varied musical traditions impeccably with contemporary styles, performing in harmony with surprise guests on 21st November. In this one-of-a-kind concert, boundaries dissolve and traditions intertwine, offering a thrilling musical journey where East meets West and the ancient meets the avant-garde.

The music festival builds to a crescendo with performances by the Award winners, and a special concert on 23rd November, where the soul of Wassoulou meets the power of orchestral sound as the BBC Symphony Orchestra performs alongside Malian singer and 2019 Aga Khan winner, Oumou Sangaré. Expect to see a stellar line-up.

Soon to be announced, the Award winners are artists whose work preserves and reimagines musical traditions from across the globe, celebrating outstanding musical creativity. The awards aim to ensure the continuity of global music traditions while supporting their revitalisation.

Produced in partnership with the London Jazz Festival, tickets for the performances are available on the Southbank Centre website.

Further events, tribute concerts, workshops and the prize-giving ceremony will be announced at a later date.

The triennial awards are taking place in London, one of the world's greatest cultural capitals, having previously taken place in Lisbon and Oman. Past winners include British multi-instrumentalist Soumik Datta, Mustafa Said from Egypt, and the late Zakir Hussain from India.

"In London, diasporic expression has not only preserved tradition, but also transformed it, thereby creating new sounds rooted in memory, movement and belonging."

-Fairouz Nishanova, Director, Aga Khan Music Programme

Aga Khan Music Programme

The Aga Khan Music Awards are an initiative of the Aga Khan Music Programme(AKMP). The AKMP recognises and supports the pivotal role of music in societies shaped by the East. While supporting music in traditional forms, the AKMP encourages new projects from contemporary artists. It carries out its work through a worldwide network of arts organisations, music schools, and other educational institutions.

