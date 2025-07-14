Anzeige
Montag, 14.07.2025
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2025 14:26 Uhr
Appsvio Launches Appsvio Test Management for Jira

Appsvio Test Management (ATM) is the first test management app to meet the newest data security standards on the Atlassian Marketplace.

WROCLAW, PL / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Appsvio launches Appsvio Test Management (ATM) app and proves that comprehensive coverage of the QA process and simplicity can go hand in hand. ATM, the first fully Forge-built test management app, is now available on the Atlassian Marketplace - designed to streamline QA processes for teams of all shapes and sizes.

Test Execution view in ATM

Test Execution view in ATM

ATM delivers powerful features, an intuitive experience, and enterprise-grade security - all within Jira. The app is built on Atlassian's infrastructure and easily mimics native design - seamlessly uniting tests with the rest of the development cycle in Jira. The add-on meets the newest data safety standards on the Atlassian Marketplace, ensuring no data egress and data residency compliance.

ATM features include, but are not limited to:

  • A flexible Testing Setup: that allows to adjust the configuration to QA team needs and make collaboration across teams easier.

  • Coverage of the whole testing process in Jira: from requirements definition, through test design and execution, to defects collection.

  • Native app design: by leveraging the best elements - work items, workflows, permissions and UI.

"Appsvio fully utilized the best Forge has to offer to create real customer value. Achieving the Runs on Atlassian badge demonstrates strong commitment to customer data protection, with data stored on Atlassian's secure infrastructure." - James Dumay, Group Product Manager at Atlassian.

Software testing is a crucial part of every software development cycle and as the Agile approach takes over the development process, Jira becomes the number product for tracking the whole cycle. Atlassian Marketplace offers solutions for the test management area, ATM stands out immediately and becomes a valuable alternative for modern testing teams in terms of not just design, but most importantly - data security. With Forge platform's ongoing development and constant evolution of the Atlassian ecosystem, ATM looks into the future with many growth opportunities on the horizon.

ATM is available now on the Atlassian Marketplace.

About Appsvio

Appsvio publishes products for ITSM and Test Management in the Atlassian ecosystem. With three nominations, a Partner of the Year Award and multiple Codegeist wins, they're trusted by Airbus, Cisco, Deloitte, Intel and other Fortune 500 companies.

Contact Information

Krzysztof Skoropada
CEO
chris@appsvio.com
+48510166602

.

SOURCE: Appsvio



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/appsvio-launches-appsvio-test-management-for-jira-1047417

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
