Montag, 14.07.2025
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2025 14:26 Uhr
Epique Realty Reinvents the Client Moving Experience with Epique Connect, An In-House Utility Concierge Service

A revolutionary, in-house utility and home service concierge

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Epique Realty recently announced the upcoming launch of Epique Connect, a revolutionary, in-house utility and home service concierge designed to eliminate the stress of moving for clients and save agents valuable time. Unveiled at the 2025 PowerCON, the new service addresses a critical pain point in the homebuying process, where research shows 75% of clients find setting up utilities to be a stressful and confusing experience.

Epique Connect provides a complimentary, white-glove service that manages the setup of all essential home services - including electricity, gas, water, internet, and TV, in one streamlined, personalized phone call.

"Our philosophy is simple: identify the biggest points of friction in the real estate process and build a solution," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "The agent's job doesn't end at the closing table, and a client's positive experience shouldn't either. Epique Connect ensures the final mile of the homeownership journey is seamless and positive, which reflects brilliantly on our agents and saves them hours of logistical work. It's the ultimate expression of our commitment to supporting the entire client relationship."

The Epique Connect experience is designed around trust and convenience:

  • An agent submits their client's information through a simple, branded portal.

  • A dedicated, Epique-trained concierge contacts the client to coordinate all their needs.

  • Unlike many third-party services, the experience is built on a "no spam, no upselling" promise, just genuine, helpful support.

This service creates a powerful win-win. Clients receive a stress-free moving experience that leaves a lasting positive impression, while agents get back up to three hours per transaction and are equipped with a premium service that helps drive repeat and referral business.

Set to begin its rollout in Fall 2025, Epique Connect is built as an evolving platform, with future plans to integrate solar concierge, smart home setup, and moving services. It's one more way Epique is going beyond the transaction to provide support that moves with the client and convenience that sets the agent apart.

For more information: www.EpiqueRealty.com

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokers in history, now operating in all fifty states with over 4,000 agents, and global expansion is underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides free extensive benefits with award-winning AI and a culture of radical generosity. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market - it is defining the future. BeEpique

Media Contact
Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications
281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/
https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty
https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/
https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty



