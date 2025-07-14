Labor Smart, Inc. to Announce Major Strategic Launch on July 17, 2025

Chairman and CEO tease one of the most pivotal brand announcements in company history

CHEYENNE, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC:LTNC), a Wyoming-based public company focused on launching culturally relevant, high-growth consumer brands, announced today that a major strategic update will be formally released on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The company confirmed that the announcement will unveil a landmark initiative, representing one of the most ambitious collaborations in LTNC's history.

"This Thursday marks the beginning of a new era for LTNC," said Tom Zarro, Chairman of the Board. "We've spent the last year quietly building something extraordinary-and now it's time to show the world. Our team, partners, and shareholders deserve to see what's next."

"This upcoming launch represents the culmination of months of strategic work, major partnerships, and aligned vision," added Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer. "It's bold. It's timely. And it's going to move the needle for everyone involved."

While specifics remain confidential until the formal announcement, the company confirmed the July 17 update will involve:

A new national consumer brand backed by global cultural icons

A multi-channel launch strategy spanning e-commerce, influencer, and retail engagement

Visibility during one of 2025's most widely viewed global sporting events

Save the Date: Thursday, July 17, 2025

National press release

Full digital rollout

Social campaigns via high-profile accounts

Investor and shareholder update

About Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC: LTNC)

Labor Smart, Inc. is a Wyoming-registered public company focused on building, acquiring, and scaling consumer brands in the beverage, supplement, and lifestyle sectors. LTNC operates a growing portfolio of revenue-generating subsidiaries, leveraging cultural insight, operational infrastructure, and strategic capital to bring breakout products to market.

