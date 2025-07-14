Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2025 14:38 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Labor Smart, Inc. to Announce Major Strategic Launch on July 17, 2025

Chairman and CEO tease one of the most pivotal brand announcements in company history

CHEYENNE, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC:LTNC), a Wyoming-based public company focused on launching culturally relevant, high-growth consumer brands, announced today that a major strategic update will be formally released on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The company confirmed that the announcement will unveil a landmark initiative, representing one of the most ambitious collaborations in LTNC's history.

"This Thursday marks the beginning of a new era for LTNC," said Tom Zarro, Chairman of the Board. "We've spent the last year quietly building something extraordinary-and now it's time to show the world. Our team, partners, and shareholders deserve to see what's next."

"This upcoming launch represents the culmination of months of strategic work, major partnerships, and aligned vision," added Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer. "It's bold. It's timely. And it's going to move the needle for everyone involved."

While specifics remain confidential until the formal announcement, the company confirmed the July 17 update will involve:

  • A new national consumer brand backed by global cultural icons

  • A multi-channel launch strategy spanning e-commerce, influencer, and retail engagement

  • Visibility during one of 2025's most widely viewed global sporting events

Save the Date: Thursday, July 17, 2025
National press release
Full digital rollout
Social campaigns via high-profile accounts
Investor and shareholder update

About Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC: LTNC)
Labor Smart, Inc. is a Wyoming-registered public company focused on building, acquiring, and scaling consumer brands in the beverage, supplement, and lifestyle sectors. LTNC operates a growing portfolio of revenue-generating subsidiaries, leveraging cultural insight, operational infrastructure, and strategic capital to bring breakout products to market.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements," including any statements regarding expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Investor & Media Contact
Investor Relations
ir@laborsmartinc.com

Labor Smart, Inc.
Registered in the State of Wyoming
OTC: LTNC

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/labor-smart-inc.-otc-ltnc-to-announce-major-strategic-launch-on-july-17-1048267

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.