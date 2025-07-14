Epique Realty Expands into Commercial Sector with Launch of Elite 'CORE' Division

New Division to Combine Specialized Commercial Expertise with Epique's Disruptive, Tech-Forward Brokerage Model

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Epique Realty today announced its strategic expansion into the commercial real estate sector with the launch of Epique CORE Commercial. Unveiled at the 2025 Epique PowerCON, CORE is an elite division designed to bring Epique's disruptive, agent-centric model to commercial real estate practitioners, providing them with extraordinary support and award-winning AI technology.

CORE is built to serve the unique needs of commercial agents, offering a new standard of excellence in a sector ripe for innovation.

"The commercial real estate world has been underserved by innovation for too long," said Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "It's a space often dominated by legacy models that don't fully prioritize the agent's individual success. With CORE, we are changing that. We are combining proven commercial expertise with the speed, technology, and radical support of the Epique platform to create an environment where entrepreneurial commercial agents can thrive like never before."

Membership in CORE is selective, ensuring a network of highly skilled professionals. These specialists will receive exclusive, tailored support, including:

Dedicated Coaching and Mentorship from veteran commercial real estate leaders.

Specialized Training focused on mastering the complexities of the CRE market, from legal and liability insights to advanced deal structuring.

Exclusive Tools & Resources designed specifically for commercial transactions and analytics.

While CORE provides specialized support, its members are also supercharged by Epique's powerful, award-winning platform. This includes full access to the company's comprehensive suite of free benefits, such as advanced AI tools, free transaction coordination, professional listing photography, revenue share, and stock ownership opportunities.

Epique CORE is more than a new division; it is a premier entity designed for top-tier talent. Entry is by invitation and waitlist only to maintain a community dedicated to excellence and deep market expertise.

