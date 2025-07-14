Fineqia's Bitcoin Yield ETP to Cross List on the Euronext Stock Exchange; Target 6% Yield from DeFi

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, announces the cross-listing of its recently launched yield-bearing Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) (Ticker:YBTC, ISIN: LI1444931821), on the Amsterdam and Paris venues of the Euronext Stock Exchange.

YBTC targets an annual yield of 6% via decentralised finance (DeFi) activities on the blockchain. It automatically converts this yield into Bitcoin (BTC), increasing an investor's BTC holdings without requiring any additional capital. Issued by the company's Liechtenstein-based subsidiary Fineqia AG on the Vienna Stock Exchange earlier this month, the new listing on Euronext broadens investor access to Fineqia's innovative product.

"We're making Bitcoin yields easier to access within Europe's most established exchange platform," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, chief executive officer of Fineqia International Inc. "And we're excited to be part of the new and bigger ETF platform taking shape within Euronext."

With its newly launched product YBTC, Fineqia AG's total AUM rises to $50.1 million, comprising $16.2 million from YBTC and $33.9 million from its Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker:YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106). YADA trades on the Vienna and Stuttgart stock exchanges.

Euronext hosts more than 3,300 ETPs issued by more than 50 different companies. These include 156 crypto ETPs traded across the Amsterdam and Paris exchanges, in EUR and USD, as of the end of February 2025. [1] By listing yield-bearing crypto products in key European markets, Fineqia is tapping into growing appetite among traditional finance investors for digital assets. ETPs include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs).

Launching later this year, Euronext ETF Europe will reduce fragmentation by providing one listing, one order book, and a streamlined post-trade process, giving issuers broader distribution, better liquidity, and improved market quality across Europe.[2]

YBTC joins a growing class of regulated digital asset ETPs listed on Euronext, issued by companies such as 21Shares, WisdomTree, and Virtune, among others. This growth highlights rising institutional and retail demand for diversified crypto investment products within a secure and regulated European market.

All references to dollars ($) above are to Canadian dollars (CAD$) unless specified otherwise.

For more information about Fineqia and its products, please visit www.fineqia.com .

About Fineqia International Inc.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE:FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC:FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt:FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker:YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) and the Fineqia Bitcoin Yield ETP (Ticker:YBTC, ISIN: LI1444931821). Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com , x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETPs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker:YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) and the Fineqia Bitcoin Yield ETP (Ticker:YBTC, ISIN: LI1444931821) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.

