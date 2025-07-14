Anzeige
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
14.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump puts 30% tariff on Mexico, EU

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 14th

  • Stocks are lower Monday morning after the S&P 500 finished last week little changed. Wall Street in the meantime continues to respond to tariff announcements from President Trump
  • On Saturday, President Trump said the U.S. will put a 30% tariff on the European Union and Mexico beginning August 1st. Leaders from both countries indicated they will keep talking to the White House to lower the rate.
  • The CPI out Tuesday is expected to show inflation rose 2.7% from a year ago. Stripping out volatile food and energy costs, inflation is forecasted to rise 3%.

Opening Bell
H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) celebrates the 70th anniversary of its founding.

Closing Bell
Lincoln Financial (NYSE: LNC) celebrates 120 years since its founding.

