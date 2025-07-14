AmeriLife's Saybrus Partners Strengthens Life Insurance and Annuity Market Position With SterlingBridge Insurance Agency Partnership

Acquisition Reinforces B2B and Direct-to-Consumer Position to AmeriLife's Powerful Wealth Distribution Platform

HARTFORD, CONN. AND CLEARWATER, FLA. / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Saybrus Partners , a life insurance and annuity distribution company and affiliate of AmeriLife , today announced a strategic partnership with SterlingBridge Insurance Agency , further expanding its national reach and capabilities in the insurance distribution landscape. Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Through this new partnership, SterlingBridge brings industry-leading capabilities in back-office operations as well as institutional and independent distribution, which will complement Saybrus Partners' nationally focused wholesaling and sales support model.

Additionally, this relationship presents both SterlingBridge and Saybrus Partners with new strategic growth opportunities.

"We are thrilled to welcome SterlingBridge Insurance Agency to the Saybrus Partners family," said Ed Cassidy, managing principal of Saybrus Partners. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to institutional and independent insurance distribution and underscores our dedication to growth and excellence."

The partnership between Saybrus and SterlingBridge is a strategic move that not only expands Saybrus' footprint but also contributes to the continued growth and diversification of AmeriLife Wealth Group. As AmeriLife continues to expand its presence in the financial services landscape, partnerships like this one play a crucial role in driving success and delivering value to clients.

"The opportunity to collaborate with Saybrus Partners and AmeriLife represents a significant step forward for SterlingBridge Insurance Agency," said Brian Carroll, CEO and owner of SterlingBridge Insurance Agency. "We are excited about the growth potential and the strategic opportunities this partnership will bring."

"AmeriLife's affiliate partner program is a testament to our commitment to investing in a wide array of life insurance companies and institutions," added Mike Vietri, Chief Distribution Officer of AmeriLife Wealth Group. "Our Wealth Distribution channel harnesses the power and diversity of our network to support companies of various models and business continuity goals, ensuring that we can help drive growth and success across the entire life insurance industry."

About Saybrus

Saybrus Partners, LLC, helps institutions and financial professionals address clients' needs with life insurance and annuity solutions that provide both basic protection and support for retirement, estate, and business planning. Its partner firms include institutional financial advisors, insurance retailers, banks, and broker/dealers. Customizing its services to best fit its partners' businesses, the company offers a complete set of distribution capabilities, including assisted sales, traditional wholesaling, new business operations, and custom product design. For more information, visit SaybrusPartners.com .



About SterlingBridge Insurance Agency

Since 1967, SterlingBridge has embodied a family legacy of community engagement and advocacy for financial advisors. We take pride in the relationships we have built with financial professionals and institutions across the wealth management spectrum. SterlingBridge has a 35-year track record as the leading digital Brokerage General Agency (BGA) for life and health insurance, serving institutional, B2B, and direct-to-consumer markets. Today, we work with financial advisors, insurance professionals, and financial institutions to help you complete your planning, honor your fiduciary role, and enhance your client relationships. For more information, visit SterlingBridge.com .

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn .

SOURCE: AmeriLife

