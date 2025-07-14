Exit Factor Expands Territory With New Location in Syracuse, New York

Local Entrepreneurs Launch Exit Planning Franchise to Help Business Owners Maximize Value and Prepare for Successful Transitions

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Exit Factor, a business consulting franchise that specializes in exit planning for small- to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest location in Syracuse, NY. Tom Roman and Kevin Everts will be the owner-operators of Exit Factor of Syracuse.

The Exit Factor program is a proven process that delivers tailored exit plans to safeguard the long-term value of a business-now and in the future-regardless of its size. Designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one, the program is highly effective even when a sale isn't top of mind.

"It is projected that a significant number of entrepreneurs will be looking to sell their small and mid-sized companies in the next five years," said Tom Roman, franchise owner. "With our prior professional experience, the Exit Factor business model provides Kevin and me with a great opportunity to help business owners improve their company's efficiency and value-and ultimately, their ability to exit."

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors® franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching business owners various strategies designed to build value, profitability, and marketability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Exit Factor of Syracuse on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $270,000 in additional exit value for every hour they spend in the program. On average within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

About Exit Factor

Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning an Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com .

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/exit-factor-expands-territory-with-new-location-in-syracuse-new-york-1047721