Profit.co Recognized for the 5th Consecutive Year in Gartner's 2025 Hype Cycle for HR Technology

AI-Powered Continuous Performance Management Solutions Driving Consistency, Fairness, and Organizational Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / CHROs today face increasing pressure to align employee performance with business objectives, while also adapting to rapid changes in HR processes and AI-driven technologies.

Recognizing these challenges, Profit.co has enhanced its continuous performance management (PM) solution by integrating Generative AI (GenAI). This innovation streamlines key processes, including goal setting, feedback generation, and performance evaluations, ensuring consistency, fairness, and efficiency throughout the organization.

The positive impact of these advancements is clearly reflected in the experiences of our customers.

At CELO, Corporate HR Sonia Ridao shared her thoughts on the broader impact: "Overall, the impact of OKRs has been very positive. They've fostered greater communication, transparency, and a renewed eagerness to improve the process. The framework has sparked a transformative shift in our organizational culture and work mentality."

Dr. Thomas Troeger, CEO of REHAU Americas, also shared his experience: "A simple way to store, track, and update goals and focus our strategy."

At the core of our solution is a commitment to solving customer challenges, which has earned Profit.co recognition for the fifth consecutive year in Gartner®'s 2025 Hype Cycle for HR Technology.

As noted by Gartner®, continuous PM tools enable HR teams to track progress, gather real-time feedback, and quickly adapt to shifting business needs. Profit.co empowers HR leaders to overcome challenges such as performance bias, inconsistent feedback, and time-consuming processes, while keeping employees focused on what truly matters.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is a global leader in AI-powered performance management and OKR software, empowering organizations of all sizes to align teams, set measurable goals, and drive continuous improvement. At the heart of our platform is the Performance Triangle that integrates Plan, Process, and People to bridge the gap between strategy and execution. The plan defines the strategy using tools like OKR Software , Balanced Scorecards , and Project Portfolio Management. The process drives execution through Task Management , Timesheets, and Collaboration. The People element focuses on Team Engagement , Recognition, and Performance Management . With seamless integrations across over 80 tools, Profit.co aggregates data to provide clear KPI insights, helping organizations track progress and achieve success. Backed by expert coaching, consulting, and 24/7 live support, Profit.co serves over 2,000 customers globally, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, ensuring easy adoption and enterprise-scale rollouts.

SOURCE: Profit.co

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/profit.co-recognized-for-the-5th-consecutive-year-in-gartnerrs-20-1047852