KBKG Announces Free Access to Dash.tax Through June 2026, Empowering Tax Advisors to Claim R&D Tax Credits for Clients

No-Cost Access to Dash.tax Gives CPAs a Powerful Head Start on R&D Claims Amid Game-Changing Tax Reform

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / KBKG, a recognized leader in specialty tax solutions, announced its flagship Research & Development (R&D) tax credit software, Dash.tax, is now available at no cost to approved tax preparers through June 30, 2026. The limited-time initiative enables Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) and other tax professionals to access the full power of Dash.tax-an intuitive platform for identifying and claiming R&D credits, just as landmark tax legislation reopens lucrative opportunities for 2024 filings.

This strategic decision was made amid complex legislative shifts following passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which retroactively repeals amortization rules under Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Beginning with tax year 2025-and potentially impacting amended returns for 2022 through 2024-U.S. businesses can once again fully expense domestic R&D costs in the year they are incurred. This change enables tax preparers to act quickly and deliver significant value to clients before the fall extension deadlines.

"With full expensing restored under Section 174A and 2025 planning underway, we want to empower tax professionals to act now, without barriers." said Gian Pazzia, Chairman at KBKG.

Built by Experts. Made for Tax and Financial Advisors.

Dash.tax leverages KBKG's over 25 years of tax credit consulting experience to deliver a fast, accurate, and easy-to-use digital platform. CPAs can now access the tool risk-free with full functionality, including:

Guided R&D credit identification - Designed for CPA workflows and optimized for smaller claims.

Transparent pricing - Free through June 2026; afterward, only 3% of identified credits, plus an optional 3% for audit support.

No subscription or payment details required - Select "Tax Preparer" when signing up.

The free-access initiative targets tax preparers and financial advisors serving small and midsize businesses, whose clients have otherwise been priced out of traditional R&D credits.

Timing Matters: 2024 Filing Deadlines + Section 174A Repeal

Under the OBBB Act, CPAs representing businesses that previously amortized qualified research expenses may now retroactively elect full expensing for the 2022-2024 tax years.

"CPAs are the front line for helping businesses capture the full value of their applicable credits," Pazzia added. "Dash.tax was designed to make that easier, and now it's free at the exact moment clients need it most."

How to Get Started

Approved Tax Preparers can gain immediate access to Dash.tax at no cost by visiting Dash.tax. No payment information is required. Free access is available through June 30, 2026, regardless of the sign-up date.

About KBKG

Established in 1999 with offices across the US, KBKG has helped businesses and their CPAs unlock over $10 billion of tax credits and incentives. Comprised of engineers, attorneys, and tax experts, KBKG is not owned by or affiliated with any CPA firm. Focusing exclusively on value-added services that complement traditional tax and accounting capabilities, such as R&D Credits, Energy Tax Incentives, and Cost Segregation, KBKG always delivers quantifiable benefits. The ability to work seamlessly with various teams is why thousands of tax professionals and businesses across the nation trust KBKG.

For more information about KBKG, visit?KBKG.com.

