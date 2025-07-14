Hudnell Law Group P.C.: Hudnell Law Group Recognized in IAM Patent 1000 for Third Consecutive Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Hudnell Law Group is proud to announce that its founder, Lewis Hudnell, has been named to the IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals for the third consecutive year.

LEH IAM Patent 2025

A respected intellectual property attorney, Mr. Hudnell focuses on high-stakes patent litigation. He has served as lead counsel in numerous complex patent disputes, successfully representing clients at trial and securing numerous settlements, and dismissals in his clients' favor. He also has a strong track record representing clients in post-grant proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Mr. Hudnell holds a B.S. from Cornell University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

"This recognition from IAM Patent 1000 reflects the continued commitment and excellence of the entire Hudnell Law Group team," said Mr. Hudnell. "We are devoted to excellence in patent litigation and to crafting innovative, effective legal strategies. We are deeply thankful for the trust of our clients and the support of our peers, which motivate us to continue delivering outstanding results."

The IAM Patent 1000 is widely regarded as the definitive guide to top patent professionals worldwide. The 2025 edition is the result of an exhaustive five-month research process, during which IAM's team of full-time analysts conducted 1,800 interviews with attorneys, clients, and industry experts globally. Only individuals identified by market sources for their exceptional skill sets and deep insights into patent law are included.

This year's edition includes 50 country-specific chapters analyzing local patent services markets and delivers IAM's most comprehensive coverage to date. As IAM research editor Sophie Storrs noted, "In the world of commerce, patents have become pivotal in driving corporate value and profitability... selecting the right specialist is of paramount importance."

