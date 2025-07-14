DEXA Secures National FAA Waiver for Beyond Visual Line of Sight Drone Operations

Drone Delivery At Scale: Drones Deliver "Needed Now" Items to Customer's Exact Location, No Address Required

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / DEXA , a leading innovator in autonomous drone delivery, today announced it has received a national waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowing its drones to operate beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) without requiring individual, case-by-case flight approvals from the FAA. This milestone places DEXA among an elite group of drone operators cleared to scale commercial drone delivery, and is now one of a select few carriers cleared for national BVLOS operations.

"This nationwide waiver enables us to deliver on our promise of faster, smarter logistics in communities across the country," said Russell Kline, Chief Regulatory Officer at DEXA. "It's the result of years of safety innovation, engineering rigor, and close coordination with the FAA. We're excited to move forward with BVLOS operations and bring the benefits of drone delivery to more people and businesses around the country."

Traditional commercial drone use without this FAA waiver requires visual observers to maintain line of sight contact with their drones. This national waiver enables DEXA to allow its drones to travel long distances anywhere in the U.S., without a pilot maintaining visual contact, dramatically reducing operational costs and opening the door for large-scale commercial deployments.

DEXA is the only company of its size that has achieved all three critical FAA milestones that make true drone delivery possible:

FAA Airworthiness Certification - The FAA has certified that DEXA's purpose-built aircraft are commercially safe and reliable

Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate - a key requirement for companies operating drones for commercial purposes, particularly for BVLOS deliveries

National BVLOS Waiver - eliminating the need for case-by-case FAA approval for long-range drone flights. DEXA is one of a select few companies with this nationwide waiver

Beyond serving enterprise partners, DEXA has built a direct-to-consumer marketplace where customers will be able to order groceries, OTC medications, pet supplies, and more through rapid drone delivery, often within minutes, delivered to their physical location. No address is required, just like Uber knows where to pick up people needing rides. For $6 a month, users enjoy unlimited deliveries to wherever they are at in-store prices, with no hidden fees or tipping.

"The FAA's national BVLOS waiver is a milestone moment for our team here at DEXA," said Beth Flippo, Chief Executive Officer. "This approval is a testament not just for our regulatory clearances, but also to how efficiently our team has worked together to get to this point. DEXA achieved these milestones and started operations with just $15 million in funding. In contrast, other drone delivery companies had to raise hundreds of millions or needed the backing of massive parent companies. Our commitment to first and foremost delivering a safe, secure, and reliable service has paid dividends, which we're reinvesting into our unique marketplace business model."

DEXA continues to work closely with federal and local stakeholders to ensure safety, compliance, and community engagement remain central to its operations.This expanded capability will accelerate DEXA's nationwide growth and support new applications in food, retail, and time-sensitive logistics.

For updates and behind-the-scenes coverage of DEXA drone deliveries, follow @flyDEXA on social media or visit flyDEXA.com.

About DEXA

DEXA (Drone Express) is a leader in autonomous drone logistics, delivering safe, fast, and eco-friendly solutions for retailers and consumers. Founded in 2021 and based in Dayton, OH, DEXA designs and manufactures its own U.S.-made DE-2020 hexacopter and operates an advanced delivery marketplace app, DEXA NOW. The company is committed to driving innovation in last-mile delivery and shaping the future of logistics.

For media inquiries contact Escalate PR at DEXA@EscalatePR.com

SOURCE: DEXA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/dexa-secures-national-faa-waiver-for-beyond-visual-line-of-sight-drone-operat-1048333