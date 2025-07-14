General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.: General Enterprise Ventures Appoints Andrew Hotsko as Chief Operating Officer

Deepens Management Bench to Scale Wildfire Defense Technologies

OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTC:GEVI) today announced that its subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker LLC ("MFB"), a leader in the wildfire defense sector, has appointed Andrew Hotsko to the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Hotsko will lead the expansion and scaling of MFB's operations, including the installation of residential wildfire defense systems, and will oversee the company's sales, supply chain, and business development functions. He will report directly to Mighty Fire Breaker CEO Ted Ralston.

"Andrew brings extensive experience in the residential service industry, most recently serving as Regional President at Canopy Service Partners, where he played a key role in enhancing operational performance and driving growth across multiple service businesses," said Ted Ralston, CEO of Mighty Fire Breaker. "With a proven ability to scale operations and a strong military and entrepreneurial background, he is well-equipped to lead our efforts and advance our mission to protect communities from wildfire risk. As we prepare for significant expansion, bringing in experienced, high-caliber talent like Andrew and others across our leadership team will help ensure that we scale efficiently and execute with excellence."

"Importantly, the company has reached a stage where we are able to attract top-tier talent like Andrew Hotsko," said Steve Conboy, Founder, Chief Technology Officer, and inventor of Mighty Fire Breaker. "My involvement will continue to focus on new technology applications and product innovation while Andrew's track record of growing and optimizing operations, combined with his leadership experience, will be instrumental in supporting our rapid growth."

Mr. Hotsko's background combines operational leadership, entrepreneurial experience and a deep commitment to service. Prior to his tenure at Canopy Service Partners, he held roles in technology investment banking at Bank of America and founded Recovery Box, a company focused on injury prevention solutions for military veterans. His entrepreneurial work was recognized and supported by the Wharton Innovation Fund, an endowed program that funds creative and meaningfully innovative ventures from the University of Pennsylvania student community.

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps., Mr. Hotsko served both as an Infantry Officer and Recruiting Officer. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is fluent in Spanish and holds multiple FINRA certifications.

"I am honored to join Mighty Fire Breaker at such an exciting time," said Mr. Hotsko. "The company has built a strong foundation with a mission that directly addresses a growing and urgent need to protect communities from the devastating impact of wildfires. I look forward to working with this talented and mission-driven team to scale operations, strengthen our systems and expand our footprint. Together, we will continue to innovate, deliver exceptional service to our customers and partners, and play a leading role in advancing wildfire defense technologies nationwide."

In addition to Mr. Hotsko's appointment, MFB has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of two key executives, a Director of Sales and a Director of Corporate Communications. The new Sales Director will focus on accelerating market penetration and expanding MFB's customer base in high-risk wildfire regions, while also developing strategic partnerships to drive sustained revenue growth. The Director of Corporate Communications will lead the company's external messaging, media relations and stakeholder engagement efforts, ensuring consistent communication of MFB's mission, capabilities and public safety impact. These appointments reflect MFB's continued investment in building a high-performing team to support its rapid expansion goals and long-term vision for wildfire defense nationwide.

For more information on Mighty Fire Breaker, visit www.mightyfirebreaker.com.

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC, offers an innovative portfolio of non-toxic and environmentally safe wildfire defense solutions. The Company's offerings include wildfire home defense systems, mobile and ground application systems, and products for use in the manufacturing of fire-resilient building products.

Mighty Fire Breaker's CitroTech fire inhibitor is the only fire inhibitor designated as EPA Safer Choice and also has UL GREENGUARD GOLD certification.

