Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended May 31, 2025.

"Play MPE revenue remains up by 2.5% for the year in spite of a small retraction during our third quarter," said Fred Vandenberg, CEO. "We continue to make progress in preparing Play MPE® and MTR® for scalable growth in international markets."

Highlights for Q3 FY 2025

Revenue of $1.13M

Net loss of $0.07M driven by the increased amortization of the capital investments

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $0.12M (2024 - $0.22M)

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended May 31, 2025.

Date: Monday, July 14, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following: DSNY Financials or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees of the webinar can submit questions voluntarily during the live presentation. Cameras will remain off for all attendees throughout the session. Microphones will also remain muted unless an attendee chooses to engage in verbal questions, similar to the format used in traditional conference calls.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in US: +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or More International numbers

Webinar ID: 872 9623 6164

Attendees participating via dial-in will not have access to the webinar video stream or the question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at DSNY Financials.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE®, provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found on the DSNY website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov.

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended May 31,





2025



2024















Service revenue $ 1,133,963

$ 1,155,442











Cost of revenue







Hosting costs

41,374



35,036

Internal engineering support

15,897



14,249

Customer support

90,083



80,746

Third-party and transactions costs

14,518



20,013





161,872



150,044

Gross margin

972,091



1,005,398





85.7%



87.0%

Operating expenses







General and administrative

206,193



159,940

Sales and marketing

228,760



280,308

Product development

423,970



356,599

Depreciation and amortization

190,425



87,760





1,049,348



884,607

Income (loss) from operations

(77,257 )

120,791











Other income







Interest and other income

4,969



13,685

Net income (loss) before income tax

(72,288 )

134,476

Current income tax expense

-



-

Net income (loss) $ (72,288 ) $ 134,476

Foreign currency translation adjustments

119,306



(16,714 ) Total comprehensive income $ 47,018

$ 117,762











Net income (loss) per common share







Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01











Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

9,637,410



9,689,303

Diluted

9,637,410



9,722,035



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





May 31,

2025



August 31,

2024 ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,261,706

$ 1,481,582

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $30,766 (August 31, 2024 - $30,624)

736,778



681,146

Other receivables

121,192



82,585

Prepaid expenses

38,534



87,345

Deposits

31,764



32,347

Total current assets

2,189,974



2,365,005











Property and equipment, net

945,473



1,174,370

Intangible assets, net

120,051



148,977

Total assets $ 3,255,498

$ 3,688,352











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable $ 76,959

$ 151,734

Accrued liabilities

283,211



328,801

Deferred revenue

37,650



42,399

Total current liabilities

397,820



522,934

Total liabilities

397,820



522,934











Stockholders' equity







Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares. Issued and outstanding - 9,637,410 shares (August 31, 2024 - 9,637,410 shares)

9,637



9,637

Additional paid-in capital

8,847,617



8,819,785

Accumulated deficit

(5,448,851 )

(5,192,609 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(550,725 )

(471,395 ) Total stockholders' equity

2,857,678



3,165,418

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,255,498

$ 3,688,352



SOURCE: Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.