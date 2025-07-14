Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Great Basin Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Great Basin") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "Regal Resources Inc." to "Great Basin Metals Inc.") effective July 10, 2025. In connection with the name change, the Company has a new CUSIP and new ISIN number: 390130102 and CA3901301026.

Results of AGM

The Company is pleased to announce that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) on June 20, 2025. A total of 30,258,653 shares representing 45.49% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company at the record date of the AGM were voted. Shareholders passed the resolutions set out in the management information circular of the Company dated May 16, 2025, including setting the number of directors at four and electing four directors. The directors elected include three incumbents, Drew Brass, Tony Louie, and Greg Thomas, as well as a new director, David Kirk. The percent of votes in favor of the various motions ranged from 75.23% to 100%.

About the Company

Great Basin Metals Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia whose sole mineral project is its interest in the Sunnyside Project near Nogales, Arizona. Great Basin Metals Inc. is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbian, Alberta, and Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Greg Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258673

SOURCE: Great Basin Metals Inc.