Hadron, a modern insurance carrier setting a higher standard in the delegated authority space, today announced that AM Best has reaffirmed its Group A- (Excellent) rating with stable outlook. The rating applies to Hadron Specialty Insurance Company and Hadron UK Insurance Company, the group's operating subsidiaries in the U.S. and U.K., respectively, and falls within AM Best's Financial Size Category VIII, which includes companies with $100 $250 million in adjusted policyholders' surplus.

A.M. Best noted the following key strengths that contributed to its rating:

Very Strong Balance Sheet with the strongest level of risk adjusted capitalization as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) scores at the 99.6% VaR confidence level.

with the strongest level of risk adjusted capitalization as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) scores at the 99.6% VaR confidence level. Adequate Operating Performance with net income expected to scale as the premium base expands and diversifies.

with net income expected to scale as the premium base expands and diversifies. Appropriate Enterprise Risk Management capabilities for the group's risk profile, scale, scope and complexity.

Hadron, backed by more than $250M in committed capital from Altamont Capital Partners and other institutional investors, launched in the U.S. in 2023 and expanded to the UK in early 2024. Hadron provides both lead and primary insurance services as well as capacity to managing general agents (MGAs) or managing general underwriters (MGUs) that offer small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) protection for their growing insurance needs.

"This rating reflects the fundamentals we've focused on since day one: strong capital, disciplined underwriting, operational rigor, and a culture of enhanced risk management," said Sam Reeder, CEO of Hadron. "In an increasingly competitive market, we're committed to building a platform that reinsurers and underwriters can trust to perform over time."

Hadron currently consists of its core insurance subsidiaries, Hadron Specialty Insurance Company (HSIC), a 50-state eligible E&S carrier domiciled in Arkansas, and Hadron UK Insurance Company (HUKIC), based in the UK and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. In April 2025, the Company announced its intent to acquire the Guarantee Company of North America (GCNA) in a transaction expected to close in the third quarter.

This reaffirmation underscores Hadron's role as a reliable underwriting partner for specialty programs on both sides of the Atlantic. For more information about Hadron, please visit the company's website.

About Hadron

Launched in 2023, Hadron provides insurance capacity to select MGUs sourcing specialty insurance coverages. Hadron is focused on empowering specialty insurance underwriters with flexible capacity and reinsurance solutions that address many deficiencies in the worldwide insurance model from poor service to substandard data and technological efficiency and more.

The firm comprises Hadron Specialty Insurance Company, an Arkansas-domiciled carrier, and Hadron UK Insurance Company Limited, and is backed by over $250M in committed capital from Altamont Capital partners and other institutional investors. Hadron is rated A- (Excellent) from AM Best in Financial Size Category VIII. For more information, please visit www.hadroninsurance.com.

