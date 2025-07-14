Yacht Club de Monaco Lapresse: The SEA Index welcomes Marina Genova as an Institutional Member

MONACO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Superyacht Eco Association - SEA Index is pleased to welcome Marina Genova, one of the Mediterranean's leading yachting destinations, as an Institutional Member. This collaboration marks another international step toward greater engagement with environmental considerations in the yachting sector.

Marina Genova is one of the Mediterranean's most advanced and prestigious yachting hubs, capable of accommodating the largest number of Super Yachts up to 130 meters in the Med. Its strategy has always been to invest in the future trends of Yachting and Enviromnent. Already available: a photovoltaic system (500 MWh produced and 270 tons of CO2 saved annually); two rapid marine charging stations (to promote sustainable navigation in nearby marine protected areas of Portofino, Cinque Terre, etc.); six electric car charging stations in the large parking area; five Seabin devices to enhance the collection of microplastics. But the most innovative challenge looking to the future of new technologies is Marina Genova's entry into the distribution of next-generation clean energy fuels. By joining SEA Index, Marina Genova supports a shared mission to accelerate the decarbonisation of the superyacht industry. Through the adoption and promotion of the SEA Index CO2 benchmarking tool, the marina will actively contribute to raising awareness and promoting informed decision-making among yacht owners, managers, and charterers.

"We are delighted to welcome Marina Genova to our international network of ports and marinas committed to climate-conscious yachting," said Bernard d'Alessandri, President of the SEA Index and Secretary General of the Yacht Club de Monaco. "This membership is part of the ongoing global expansion of the SEA Index, which now extends well beyond the Mediterranean. Monaco and Genoa have shared deep ties for centuries, I'm thinking in particular of the Grimaldis, originally from Genoa and founders of the Monegasque dynasty. Today, we are strengthening this historic partnership around a common ambition: to build a transparent and collaborative framework for a meaningful environmental transition in international yachting."

The official announcement took place in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of the Yacht Club de Monaco, underscoring the Principality's strong commitment to sustainable yachting. As an Institutional Member, Marina Genova will display SEA Index signage onsite and inform its community of the benefits of CO2 certification. Yachts assessed and certified through the SEA Index are eligible for priority berthing across participating locations and eligible for more incentives when 3 stars or above are obtained.

"Joining SEA Index is a meaningful step for us," said Giuseppe Pappalardo, CEO of Marina Genova. "We have long invested in infrastructure and service excellence. Now, by supporting the SEA Index's goals, we are proud to offer a platform for owners and captains who are equally committed to a lower-impact future for yachting. Furthermore, we are committed to encouraging and facilitating the certification of all boats moored year-round in our marina, reinforcing our dedication to sustainable yachting practices." This announcement follows a growing wave of international ports aligning with SEA Index® including the Seychelles (Port Victoria and Eden Marina) Monaco (Port Hercule, Fontvieille, Cala del Forte, Yacht Club de Monaco Marina) France (Bonifacio Marina, Menton, 8 ports of Nice Metropole, Antibes Port Vauban & Gallice Golfe Juan Vieux Port, Saint-Tropez). Together, these marinas form an alliance of ports dedicated to mitigating CO2 emissions through measurement, awareness, and collaboration.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it