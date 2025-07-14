Led by General Catalyst, with strategic backing from Creative Artists Agency, CoreWeave, and Comcast Ventures, funding will accelerate development of professional-grade generative videography platform

Moonvalley, the AI research company building foundational AI video models and tools trained exclusively on licensed content, today announced it has raised $84 million in additional funding led by existing investor General Catalyst. The round includes strategic investments from leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), AI cloud CoreWeave, and Comcast Ventures. Existing investors Khosla Ventures and YCombinator also participated, bringing total funding to $154 million.

The funding reflects a broader industry shift as enterprises and entertainment companies champion AI development that respects intellectual property. Major studios and global brands are increasingly prioritizing AI companies that build powerful models while respecting creators' rights, rather than platforms that rely on unlicensed material.

"This funding proves you don't have to choose between powerful technology and responsible development," said Naeem Talukdar, Moonvalley CEO and co-founder. "We're building world-class models while respecting the creative community, and these partners will help us give studios and creators a real alternative to unlicensed models."

Moonvalley's model, Marey, recently released to the public, is the world's first production-grade AI generative videography platform built for professional filmmakers and visionary brands. The company works directly with its filmmaking arm, Asteria led by Bryn Mooser to develop tools tailored for filmmakers and Hollywood studios that deliver cinematic quality, creative control and commercial-ready outputs.

"We have the exciting opportunity to strategically partner with companies like Moonvalley, who are developing breakthrough advancements in media and technology," said Allison Goldberg, Managing Partner of Comcast Ventures. "Moonvalley's approach to generative videography combining technical excellence with respect for content creators aligns with how we think about innovation in our industry."

"Ethically led and talent-friendly applications of AI are a top priority for CAA. We see an opportunity with these emerging tools and technologies, and having a set of partners who are aligned in the ethics behind AI is critical," said Alexandra Shannon, Head of Strategic Development, CAA. "Moonvalley understands that AI should empower artists, not undermine them, and we are excited to help bring this new technology to our clients and the entertainment community at large."

"CoreWeave is proud to support Moonvalley as demand accelerates for foundational AI video models and tools," said Brannin McBee, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, CoreWeave. "Our relationship provides Moonvalley with access to advanced compute resources including the latest GPU systems. Our infrastructure helps Moonvalley scale its commercially safe model to meet growing demand from studios and enterprises seeking powerful, legally compliant AI video solutions."

With Marey now publicly available through Moonvalley.com, the capital will help Moonvalley scale to meet enterprise demand. The company's priorities include expanding the licensed content library, developing API access for developers and internal platform teams, and building features that studio and enterprise partners have requested. Moonvalley is also hiring the engineering and support teams needed for enterprise-scale deployments.

"Our research team is solving the hardest problems in video AI, from understanding real-world physics and natural motion to giving filmmakers frame-level control," said Mateusz Malinowski, Moonvalley's Chief Scientific Officer. "We're proving that licensed models can deliver the quality and precision that professional productions demand."

Moonvalley is an AI research company building next-generation models and tools for creative professionals. The company brings together talent from DeepMind, Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, Disney, DreamWorks and other leading entertainment companies, unified around advancing visual intelligence. Through partnerships with film studios, production companies, and brands, Moonvalley is proving that powerful generative AI can be built while respecting artists' and creators' rights.

