ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion partners with e92spark to strengthen UEM & Endpoint Security across the UK and Ireland

PUNE, India, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and security platform, has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with e92spark, the emerging and disruptive technology division of e92plus, the UK and Ireland's premier value-added distributor (VAD) of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. This collaboration enables Scalefusion's UEM, OneIdP, and Veltar Endpoint Security offerings to reach e92plus' extensive network of over 1,200 VARs, MSPs, and CSPs across the region.

With over 35 years of experience as a trusted cybersecurity partner, e92plus is renowned for empowering channel partners through technical services, marketing support, finance solutions, and innovative distribution approaches. The e92spark division is building the next generation of cyber defence, bringing next generation technology to the market, offering a unique approach that's an alternative to legacy solutions when helping partners find the right solution for their customers. Through this partnership, e92plus will leverage its channel-first model, backed by its cybersecurity wheel framework and marketplace expertise, to accelerate the adoption of Scalefusion's platform within the UK and Ireland's growing enterprise digitalization.

Sally King, Channel Sales Manager, UK & I at Scalefusion, commented, "Collaborating with e92plus is a key milestone in our UK and Ireland strategy. Their award-winning, channel-centric approach and deep expertise in cybersecurity make them an ideal partner to amplify our platform. Together, we empower resellers and MSPs to secure and manage endpoints more effectively, streamline hybrid-work environments, and deliver next-gen services-all from a unified platform."

e92plus partners will now be able to centrally manage endpoint fleets across macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, ChromeOS, and Linux using Scalefusion UEM. Partners can implement Zero Trust policies via OneIdP, including single sign-on, just-in-time admin access, and conditional access and secure devices with Veltar Endpoint Security, featuring secure business VPN, web filtering, and I/O access controls. These integrated capabilities enable partners to build advanced managed services in mobility, compliance, and endpoint protection tailored for UK and Irish use cases such as regulated public sector environments, healthcare, finance, and frontline remote workforces.

For Darryl Whiteman, Vendor Alliances Manager at e92spark, the opportunity for e92spark and Scalefusion is significant. He said, "As we launch e92spark, to champion innovative and disruptive cybersecurity technologies, Scalefusion perfectly represents our vision of e92spark-new approaches to address real world customer challenges. Modern organisations have more devices than ever, across locations, OS and usage that they've never had to manage before. Our partnership will help partners stay ahead of the curve and differentiate themselves to deliver solutions that customers really need."

e92plus will provide comprehensive go-to-market support, including partner portal tools, technical lifecycle services, finance options, marketing campaigns, and regular training to ensure rapid and effective deployment of Scalefusion's solutions.

For more information about this partnership or to become a Scalefusion channel partner, visit: https://scalefusion.com

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion provides a comprehensive suite of products engineered to simplify endpoint, user, and access management for IT teams. The powerful product lineup includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for secure zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for advanced endpoint security. With over 10,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our products, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

About e92spark

We're the disruptive technology portfolio that's building the next generation of cyber defence. As the cybersecurity landscape becomes even more complex, a new approach is needed - not just an endless marketplace of SKUs and products, but an expert-led approach that helps our partners find the right solution for their customers, supported by knowledge and insight. e92spark vendors bring next generation technology to the market, offering a unique approach that's an alternative to legacy solutions.

e92spark is a division of e92plus, the home of cybersecurity for the channel - the VAD that brings together technical and go-to-market services, in-house expertise and technology portfolio to deliver solutions for VARs, MSPs and resellers. We dedicated to helping our partners grow their business and protect their customers.

Learn more at www.e92plus.com/spark

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/5412854/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scalefusion-partners-with-e92spark-to-strengthen-uem--endpoint-security-across-the-uk-and-ireland-302504308.html