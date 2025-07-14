Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14
[14.07.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.07.25
IE000LZC9NM0
5,322,133.00
USD
0
41,384,838.70
7.776
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.07.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,479,043.00
EUR
140000
19,761,551.11
5.6802
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.07.25
IE000GETKIK8
1,935,016.00
GBP
0
20,099,650.19
10.3873
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.07.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
4,982,765.58
8.0787