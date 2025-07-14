Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies COO and Co-Founder Marcus Newbury Named Winner of 2025 Insurance Business America Rising Star Awards

Insurance Business America recognizes rising insurtech COO for his ability to create products for commercial and personal drivers that have an impact at scale

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Driver Technologies (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer, connected driving experience, is pleased to announce that its COO and Co-Founder, Marcus Newbury, has been named a winner for the 2025 Insurance Business America Rising Star Awards . Winners were selected by an independent advisory panel of industry leaders and will be honored during the world's largest insurance festival, IBA's Future Fest 2025. Rising Stars winners are emerging leaders aged 40 or younger who are rapidly advancing into influential roles in the insurance space.

"We co-founded Driver Technologies in 2018, and Marcus has been a true leader for our team as he's created an open and supportive environment where individuals feel comfortable sharing their thoughts, challenges, and ideas," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "Marcus' out-of-the-box thinking and creative abilities have been extremely beneficial to our team since the moment the insurance story developed in the early stages of our business. He has always championed the opportunity for transparent, user-managed dashcam, telematics and connected car information for the automotive insurance industry."

The Driver app automatically captures a driver's trip complete with the vehicle's information (speed, mileage, engine state, tire state, power, etc.) and uploads it to Driver's cloud storage platform, Driver Cloud, for safekeeping and easy access. The Driver app also provides access to telematics, driver scoring, driver coaching and data sharing control capabilities to allow drivers to share this information with their insurance company during the claims process, or to ensure greater accuracy during the underwriting process.

As COO and co-founder, Newbury oversees operations related to the Driver app, which is evolving the role of telematics in auto insurance, highlighting how insurers can leverage data from connected devices and dashcams to improve underwriting accuracy, streamline claims processes, and enhance customer experiences.

"I'm honored to be recognized by Insurance Business America for my expertise to progress Driver's strategy and future direction while managing, training, and working closely with the business development side of the team," said Marcus Newbury, COO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "I look forward to continuing to provide creative and innovative ways for products to affect people positively when it comes to insurance. Insurance has never been deemed a necessity or something people are interested in, but to create a product that makes insurance feel better to the individual is always a positive goal."

To learn more about the Driver app, visit www.drivertechnologies.com .

About Driver Technologies, Inc.

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road via its connected driving app, Driver®, available through iOS, Android, and embedded into vehicles. Driver allows users to record their trip while receiving coaching notifications and offers cloud-based video storage and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

