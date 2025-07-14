AYRO, Inc. Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Company continues to seek new opportunities to drive stockholder value, including digital asset strategies through stablecoin technologies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), today announces that, following its recent corporate activities, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), relating to Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule. Nasdaq sent confirmation to the Company of this action on July 11, 2025, and advised the Company that the matter is now closed.

Josh Silverman, AYRO's Executive Chairman, stated, "We continue to seek opportunities to drive and maintain value for our stockholders as we refine our strategy moving forward. Having regained Nasdaq compliance is an important part of our go-forward planning and we look forward to continuing to leverage our strong balance sheet to pursue strategic paths, including growth opportunities in emerging digital markets with a specific interest in technologies underlying stablecoins."

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems, including its flagship electric vehicle, the AYRO Vanish. The Company is also pursuing digital asset initiatives as well as operational initiatives to grow its core business. For more information, visit www.ayro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements.

