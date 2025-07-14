New large-scale solar farms in southeastern Australia could be forced to curtail up to two-thirds of their power generation by 2027 due to delays in energy transmission infrastructure projects, according to new analysis from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). From pv magazine Australia The AEMO has forecast that major solar farms in Victoria and South Australia could be forced to shut off 35% of their capacity by 2027 while several may be forced to shed more than 65% of their generated power as transmission project delays cause major bottlenecks on the grid. AEMO's 2025 Enhanced Locational ...

