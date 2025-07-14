Leidos: Recognizing the Vital Role of Social Workers in Military and Veteran Support

Co-written by Leidos Chief Behavioral Health Officer Dr. Keita Franklin and guest author PsychArmor Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tina Atherall

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Social workers are often the unsung heroes in military and veteran care. From the front lines of crisis intervention to shaping policies that impact thousands, their role is critical in ensuring service members, veterans, and their families receive the support they need. As leaders in behavioral health and military social work, we have seen firsthand how these professionals serve as a bridge between individuals in need and the care systems designed to support them.

The challenges facing military populations-combat stress, mental health care access, reintegration struggles-are complex. Addressing them requires not only clinical expertise but also a deep understanding of military culture, policy, and long-term advocacy. Social workers are uniquely positioned to fill this gap, providing both direct care and strategic leadership to drive meaningful change.

The Role of Social Workers in Military Settings

Military social workers play an indispensable role in supporting active-duty service members. Working on military installations, in hospitals, and alongside embedded behavioral health teams, they provide timely, mission-focused mental health care. Their expertise spans several critical areas, including:

Combat and Operational Stress Control - Helping service members cope with deployment stress, combat trauma, and reintegration challenges.

Family Support Services - Counseling military families as they navigate frequent relocations, deployments, and the unique stressors of military life.

Suicide Prevention and Crisis Intervention - Identifying at-risk service members and implementing evidence-based interventions to save lives.

Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation - Addressing challenges related to alcohol and drug dependency, often exacerbated by the demands of military service.

Beyond individual care, social workers serve as leaders within the military community, overseeing programs, shaping policies, and embedding mental health services into broader readiness and resilience initiatives.

Additionally, many military social workers transition into nonprofit leadership, where they bridge critical gaps in care. They advocate for policy change, lead community-based programs, and ensure service members and veterans have access to long-term, comprehensive support-both inside and outside the military system.

Supporting Veterans Through Social Work

When service members transition to civilian life, social workers continue to be a lifeline, helping veterans navigate challenges such as PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, unemployment, and homelessness. They work within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), nonprofit organizations, and private institutions, providing:

Mental Health Care - Therapy, peer support, and specialized care for PTSD, depression, and service-related conditions.

Housing Assistance - Helping veterans secure stable housing through transitional programs and permanent supportive housing.

Caregiver Support - Providing resources for family caregivers managing the demands of long-term care.

Employment Support - Assisting with workforce integration, job training, and career counseling.

Advocacy and Policy Work - Ensuring veterans receive the benefits and services they have earned.

By addressing these issues holistically, social workers empower veterans to build stable, fulfilling post-service lives.

Shaping the Future: Social work in Higher Education and Workforce Development

Many military social workers extend their impact by transitioning into higher education and workforce development. As professors, mentors, and researchers, they bring real-world experience into academic settings, ensuring future social workers are well-equipped to serve military-connected populations.

Their expertise strengthens the pipeline of skilled practitioners, providing essential training for service members, veterans, and their families pursuing careers in social work. By integrating behavioral health best practices into military, government, and nonprofit spaces, they help shape a more informed, resilient support system for those who serve.

As the demand for behavioral health support grows, collaboration between social workers, government agencies, and organizations committed to advancing military and veteran wellness will be essential. Public and private sector partnerships, like those at Leidos, play a role in developing innovative solutions that expand access to care and enhance outcomes for those who serve.

A Career of Purpose and Global Impact

For those passionate about mental health, advocacy, and service, social work within the military and veteran community offers a deeply rewarding career path. Social workers in this field play a vital role in crisis intervention, policy development, program leadership, and direct care, with opportunities to make a meaningful difference every day.

This career also provides global opportunities, allowing professionals to work abroad, supporting service members and their families stationed worldwide. Whether in direct care, research, or policy, military social workers drive life-changing initiatives that strengthen resilience, well-being, and readiness.

Their contributions extend beyond individuals-they shape the future of military and veteran care, ensuring those who serve receive the support they deserve.

