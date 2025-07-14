Anzeige
Montag, 14.07.2025
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094 | Ticker-Symbol: BBK
Tradegate
14.07.25 | 16:32
38,720 Euro
-0,40 % -0,155
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
14.07.2025 15:38 Uhr
Foundation Forward: The Latest Truist Foundation News | Vol 2 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Truist:

A quarterly newsletter from Truist Foundation

This quarterly newsletter showcases how Truist Foundation supports Truist Financial Corporation's purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities through strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Click here to sign up to receive the newsletter via email.

Meet our Inspire Awards finalists

The Truist Foundation Inspire Awards will take place Nov. 12! Virtual registration details will be shared soon, but in the meantime get to know our six finalists:

  • Breaking Barriers Through Deconstruction by Lifecycle Building Center- A training program that equips adults in low-income communities with skills in building material recovery (deconstruction) and the reuse of these materials via home repairs and energy efficient improvements.

  • FreeWorld by FreeWorld - A tech-enabled solution that reskills and places formerly incarcerated citizens into the trucking industry.

  • ReCastED by the Masonry Foundation - A mentorship-driven model that offers tradespeople a flexible pathway to Career and Technical Education (CTE) teaching positions to bridge industry gaps.

  • Safety Net Tool for Economic Mobility by Integrity Transformations Community Development Corporation- A digital platform, BestFit, that serves as a one-stop-shop for organizations looking to assist adult learners with managing basic needs insecurity and nonacademic barriers.

  • Seniors R The Answer by Encore Employment Enterprise Inc.- A call-center training program, tailored for older adults seeking employment and supported by wraparound services.

  • Veterans Electrical Entry Program (VEEP) by electrical training ALLIANCE- A pre-apprenticeship program for military personnel who want to reenter the civilian workforce in the rewarding, high-demand electrical trade.

Strengthening communities and seizing opportunity

Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation, recently spoke at the 2025 Milken Institute Global Conference.

  • Timely insights: Her panel explored how corporate philanthropy and collaborative partnerships are helping communities become more resilient to unexpected shocks and more ready to seize opportunity.

See the recap on LinkedIn here!

Inspiring Conversations Podcast: Center for Disaster Philanthropy

Join Truist Foundation President Lynette Bell for her ongoing series of conversations with our partners and grant recipients. On the Inspiring Conversations podcast, you'll hear how we support each other and the unique ways we inspire and build better lives and communities.

  • Go deeper: In the latest episode, Lynette speaks with Patty McIlreavy, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, to discuss topics around disaster relief, recovery, preparedness, and so much more.

To hear more Inspiring Conversations, follow the podcast on Spotify.

The latest in Truist Foundation grantmaking

See our new partnership announcements and how we're working together with innovative nonprofits.

Learn about our partners.

Meet our Inspire Awards finalists.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Truist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Truist



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/foundation-forward-the-latest-truist-foundation-news-%7c-vol-2-2025-1048340

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
