Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), an emerging leader in regenerative medicine, proudly announces the grand opening of Adia Med of San Antonio, its first licensed clinic under a strategic license agreement, located at 18707 Hardy Oak Blvd, Suite 500, San Antonio, Texas 78258. Headed by esteemed wellness regenerative expert Michele DeLeon MD, this cutting-edge facility marks a significant step in expanding access to innovative regenerative therapies across the United States. Adia Med of San Antonio will offer FDA-registered products, including AdiaVita The Most Trusted Brand (umbilical cord stem cells with 100 million viable cells and 3 trillion exosomes per unit) and AdiaLink (3.5 trillion exosomes per unit).

Additionally, Adia Med of San Antonio will collaborate with Adia Med of Winter Park in a groundbreaking clinical study exploring regenerative therapies for autism, further advancing the company's commitment to transformative healthcare solutions. "We are thrilled to launch Adia Med of San Antonio as our first licensed clinic, under the exceptional leadership of Michele DeLeon MD," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "This vibrant new location, combined with clinical study for autism alongside Adia Med of Winter Park, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to transforming lives through cutting-edge care. San Antonio is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Adia Nutrition."

"Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by a highly trained team, Adia Med of San Antonio upholds the rigorous standards of Adia Nutrition's existing clinics, including Adia Med Winter Park.

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

