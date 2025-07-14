Anzeige
Montag, 14.07.2025
WKN: A0JKUU | ISIN: NO0010205966 | Ticker-Symbol: N1A
Frankfurt
14.07.25 | 08:06
1,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
14.07.2025 15:42 Uhr
129 Leser
Navamedic ASA - Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The announced Extraordinary General Meeting of Navamedic ASA was held today at 13.00 CET. All items on the agenda were approved in accordance with the board of directors' proposals. A copy of the minutes from the EGM is attached to this notice and will also be made available on the Company's webpage www.navamedic.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine G. Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic, Mobile: +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic, Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/navamedic-asa/r/navamedic-asa---minutes-of-extraordinary-general-meeting,c4206913

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17619/4206913/3580192.pdf

Navamedic ASA Minutes of EGM 07.14.2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navamedic-asa---minutes-of-extraordinary-general-meeting-302504335.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
