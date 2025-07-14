Navamedic ASA - Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The announced Extraordinary General Meeting of Navamedic ASA was held today at 13.00 CET. All items on the agenda were approved in accordance with the board of directors' proposals. A copy of the minutes from the EGM is attached to this notice and will also be made available on the Company's webpage www.navamedic.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine G. Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic, Mobile: +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic, Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

