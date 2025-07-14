Anzeige
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
14.07.25 | 08:09
6,570 Euro
+1,39 % +0,090
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
14.07.2025 15:45 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 
14-Jul-2025 / 14:12 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
  
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[] Other (please specify)ii 
 
  
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
Bank of America Corporation           Wilmington, DE, United States 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 11/07/2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 14/07/2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 4% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   0.191%          3.779%        3.970%     211,483,988 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 0.000%          4.132%        4.132%       
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
            Number of voting rightsix   % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                                     
 
ISIN code (if     Direct     Indirect   Direct                      Indirect 
possible) 
 
 
                                                        
 
IE00BJMZDW83               404,730                             0.191% 
 
SUBTOTAL A                        404,730                     0.191% 
 
  
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial Expiration  Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument     datex     Conversion Periodxi the instrument is exercised/converted.       rights 
 
Right to Recall  n/a      n/a            3,575                      0.002% 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1         3,575                     0.002% 
 
  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
        Expiration Exercise/     Physical or   Number of voting rights        % of voting rights 
        date    conversion period cash settlement 
 
 
Swaps     15/02/2028 n/a        Cash      215,646                0.102% 
 
Swaps     31/07/2026 n/a        Cash      34,348                 0.016% 
 
Swaps     30/01/2026 n/a        Cash      3,840                 0.002% 
 
Swaps     06/01/2026 n/a        Cash      1,476,000               0.697% 
 
Swaps     02/04/2026 n/a        Cash      3,820,458               1.807% 
 
Swaps     07/05/2030 n/a        Cash      317                  0.000% 
 
Swaps     20/07/2026 n/a        Cash      636                  0.000% 
 
Swaps     31/08/2026 n/a        Cash      1,779                 0.001% 
 
Swaps     13/03/2026 n/a        Cash      1,169,000               0.553% 
 
Swaps     26/06/2026 n/a        Cash      1,266,000               0.599% 
 
                         SUBTOTAL B.2   7,988,024               3.777% 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
  
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
  
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
  
 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher   or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      than the notifiable threshold       notifiable threshold 
 
 
Bank of America                                          
Corporation 
 
 
NB Holdings                                            
Corporation 
 
 
BAC North America                                         
Holding Company 
 
 
Bank of America, 
National                                             
Association 
 
 
                                                  
 
Bank of America                                          
Corporation 
 
 
NB Holdings                                            
Corporation 
 
 
BofAML Jersey                                           
Holdings Limited 
 
 
BofAML EMEA 
Holdings 2                                            
Limited 
 
 
Merrill Lynch                                           
International 
 
 
  
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
12. Additional information xvi:

Done at United Kingdom on 14th July 2025.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  395861 
EQS News ID:  2169508 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2169508&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2025 09:12 ET (13:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
