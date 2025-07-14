Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.07.2025 15:48 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HeraldEX Defines the Future with Its One-Stop Crypto Platform for Businesses

WARSAW, Poland, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Crypto Expo Dubai 2025, HeraldEX launched two of its highly awaited tools: the Crypto Payment Gateway and the OTC Desk, which drew significant attention and marked a major success for them. These tools were created to help businesses use crypto without dealing with the usual complications.

HeraldEX

From e-commerce and gaming platforms to institutions and high-volume traders, these tools support a wide range of business needs. They enable fast, secure crypto payments and large-volume trades with minimal friction. With instant settlements, fiat conversions, deep liquidity and full confidentiality in one integrated suite, HeraldEX makes global crypto adoption easy and hassle-free.

"Attending Crypto Expo Dubai was a defining moment for us," said Aravinth Ramesh, CTO, HeraldEX."We connected with industry leaders, potential partners and users from around the world. It was not just about showing up; it was about showing what's possible and where HeraldEX is heading," he added.

HeraldEX stands out as the all-in-one crypto platform. Businesses accept digital currency effortlessly, traders handle big OTC deals with top liquidity and speed, and users enjoy features built for every crypto need. HeraldEX is the trusted choice for anyone aiming to take their crypto journey further.

"We built this to be the obvious choice for anyone handling crypto," says K. Balasubramanyam, CEO, HeraldEX. "With so many features built right in, whether it's accepting payments, making big trades or managing assets, our platform lets them do it all effortlessly," he added.

CEO K. Balasubramanyam has over 20 years of experience in capital markets and finance. CTO Aravinth Ramesh has spent years building tech systems using AI and blockchain. They both saw the same issue that crypto wasn't built for real business use. That idea led to what HeraldEX is today.

Today, HeraldEX is growing steadily with more businesses joining across Europe, the UAE and Australia. The platform works within local rules in each of these regions and keeps focusing on real-world tools that support how businesses use crypto.

For more information:
Aravinth Ramesh, CTO
Website: https://herald.exchange/
Email: aravinth@herald.exchange

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730288/HeraldEX.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729438/HeraldEX_Logo.jpg

HeraldEX Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heraldex-defines-the-future-with-its-one-stop-crypto-platform-for-businesses-302504337.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.