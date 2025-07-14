BCM One Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 MES Midmarket 100 List

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has highlighted BCM One on its 2025 MES Midmarket 100 list.

The annual MES Midmarket 100 recognizes technology vendors with deep knowledge of the unique IT needs of midmarket organizations. These vendors are committed to delivering future-focused products and services that support growth, innovation, and success for their midsize customers.

MES Computing defines midmarket organizations as those with an annual revenue of $50 million to $2 billion and/or 100 to 2,500 total supported users/seats. Vendors were selected for the MES Midmarket 100 for their go-to-market strategy, how they innovate to serve the midmarket better, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

"Midmarket companies have unique range of needs-they may not require the complexity of enterprise-grade solutions while SMB offerings may be insufficient," stated Sandy Preizler, CEO of BCM One. "BCM One understands this and we have a long history of helping companies in this segment thrive."

"The Midmarket 100 showcases the technology vendors that truly understand and actively support the unique needs of midsize organizations," said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. "These vendors are dedicated partners who empower midmarket organizations to hurdle their toughest IT challenges so they can innovate and achieve their growth goals. We can't wait to see how these companies continue to evolve to help the midmarket thrive."

