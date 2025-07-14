Countdown to August 29: Catalyst's 2025 Crasher Contest Seeks Young Professionals Ready to Lead

PLANO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / The call is out for the next generation of credit union leaders to step forward and take part in Catalyst's 2025 Young Professional (YP) Crasher Contest. Emerging professionals are encouraged to apply for a sponsored experience, including registration and hotel stay, for the Catalyst Strategic Summit taking place October 21-23 at the Lost Pines Resort & Spa near Austin, Texas.

The YP Crasher program is more than a scholarship - it's a career-defining opportunity. Each year, Catalyst selects a cohort of professionals under 40 to "crash" its premier industry event. These Crashers gain access to high-level strategy sessions, exclusive networking events, and direct engagement with some of the most influential voices in the credit union movement.

"Being a Crasher gave me the unique opportunity to connect with and learn from high-level industry leaders," said Jenn Martin, Assistant Manager at McCoy FCU and a 2024 Crasher. "The sessions were incredibly diverse - covering leadership, digital transformation, fraud prevention, and economic foresight. I walked away with insights I could immediately apply to my role and long-term career."

This year's Summit will feature a powerhouse lineup of over twenty speakers and industry luminaries, including Kevin O'Leary of?ABC's Shark Tank, economist Mary Kelly, and Jim McKelvey, co-founder of Block. Crashers will be front and center for these sessions and more, gaining exposure to the ideas and innovations shaping the future of financial services.

But the Crasher experience goes beyond the agenda. Participants are paired with mentors, invited to private roundtables, and encouraged to share their perspectives in real time. It's a chance not just to learn - but to lead.

"Crashers bring fresh energy and perspective to the Summit," said Greg Moore, Executive Vice President of Member Relations at Catalyst. "It's one of the most rewarding programs we run each year, and we can't wait to meet the 2025 class."

How to apply or nominate

Catalyst encourages credit union leaders to nominate promising young professionals, or YPs can self-nominate with management approval. Applicants must be under 40 and employed by a credit union or credit union service organization. The application includes a few short answer questions.

The contest closes August 29, and winners will be announced September 5. Selected Crashers will receive complimentary registration, hotel accommodations and access to Summit networking events.

To apply or nominate a Crasher, visit?catalystcorp.org/summit.

