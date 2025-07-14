Inspira Financial Announces Former Bank of America and Fidelity Investments Executive Chris Herman as EVP, Head of Retirement & Wealth

Investment in experienced financial services leadership signals the next chapter of growth and innovation for the company's retirement and wealth portfolio.

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Inspira Financial is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Herman as Executive Vice President, Head of Retirement & Wealth, effective July 14, 2025. As an executive and advisor with some of the leading financial services companies in the world including Bank of America, Fidelity Investments, and Mercer, Chris has a record of launching new products and businesses, revitalizing organizations, and leading teams to deliver results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to Inspira Financial," said Matt Marek, President of Inspira Financial. "A leader of his caliber joining the organization signals the next-level chapter for the company, building upon our strong market presence with a focus on innovation and improved experience for account holders. His expertise will enable us to help more working people maximize their precious dollars at a time where there's exponential financial pressure."

In previous roles, Chris was the Head of Personal Retirement Solutions for Bank of America Merrill Lynch leading the strategic direction, risk management, and overseeing the Bank's IRA, Annuity, Education Savings and Life Insurance product lines, held multiple executive roles at Fidelity Investments, served as Director of Global Strategy for Mercer, and SVP, Head of Rollover IRA and Self-Directed Brokerage for Putnam Investments.

In his new role, Chris will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of Inspira Financial's retirement and wealth businesses, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of the industry while delivering exceptional value to our clients.

"Inspira's mission to support working people in building a more secure future is something I truly believe in," said Chris Herman. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help drive innovation and growth in our retirement and wealth management services."

Chris holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management and Computer Science from Purdue University.

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million individual and institutional clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners, helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. For over 20 years, Inspira has continued to pursue better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more.

