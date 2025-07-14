Mercury Medical Partners with Flat Medical to Bring the Breakthrough EpiFaith Smart Syringe to the U.S. Market

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Mercury Medical, a leader in delivering clinically differentiated critical care technology, is proud to announce a new exclusive distribution agreement with Flat Medical for the U.S. anesthesia market. Through this strategic partnership, Mercury Medical will distribute Flat Medical's EpiFaith® Smart Syringe - a cutting-edge solution designed to enhance safety and accuracy during epidural procedures.

The EpiFaith Smart Syringe transforms traditional epidural procedures by converting the tactile loss-of-resistance technique into an objective visual indicator confirming entry into the epidural space. This breakthrough technology enables anesthesia providers to identify the epidural space more accurately while keeping both hands free for optimal needle control, helping reduce the risk of accidental dural puncture and related complications.

"We are excited to partner with Flat Medical to bring this groundbreaking epidural safety technology to our US customers," said John Gargaro, M.D., President and CEO of Mercury Medical. "The EpiFaith Smart Syringe represents an elegant practical innovation that directly aligns with our corporate mission and improves patient outcomes - something our clinical customer base expects and values."

With a strong legacy of over 60 years serving critical care markets-including anesthesia, respiratory, neonatal, and emergency-Mercury Medical will leverage its nationwide sales force and extensive hospital relationships to make this novel epidural tool more accessible to clinicians seeking to improve patient safety.

Flat Medical's EpiFaith technology has already gained wide industry recognition, including a Premier Inc. Technology Breakthrough Designation and a Vizient Innovative Technology award. The product has been successfully used in thousands of clinical epidural placements globally and is supported by a growing body of research in obstetric anesthesia, regional anesthesia, and interventional pain management demonstrating superior safety and reliability compared to conventional techniques.

"This partnership with Mercury Medical represents a significant step in expanding our reach to healthcare providers across the U.S.," said Mark Rabe, Director of Sales and Distribution at Flat Medical. "Mercury Medical's comprehensive sales team and deep market expertise provide us with the specialized resources to penetrate hospitals nationwide and deliver EpiFaith technology to clinicians who need it most."

About Mercury Medical

For over 60 years, clinicians worldwide have relied on Mercury Medical for innovative products serving critical care areas, including neonatal, anesthesia, respiratory, and emergency markets in more than 58 countries. Mercury Medical holds ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certifications and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Flat Medical

Founded in 2015, Flat Medical develops innovative safety solutions for anesthesia, pain management, and critical care. Its product portfolio includes the EpiFaith® syringe for epidurals, EpiFaith CV for central venous access, and IQ-Tip for procedural precision. Flat Medical's flagship EpiFaith products are used in renowned hospitals worldwide, delivering advanced safety technology that transforms clinical practice.

