Bristol-Myers Squibb Company: Winn CIPP Welcomes Cohort 4 Medical Students Focused on Connecting Communities to Clinical Research

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / The Robert A. Winn Clinical Investigator Pathway Program (Winn CIPP), a national program out of VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, has officially launched its fourth annual cohort, taking place during the summer of 2025. Through the program, sixty-six outstanding medical students from across the United States have begun externships at clinical research sites around the country, united by a shared commitment to the Winn Awards mission of Better Science For All.

Winn CIPP is a prestigious six-week summer program designed to ignite a passion for community-engaged research among highly talented medical students. The program provides participants with immersive, first-hand exposure to clinical research at top institutions, where they engage in service-learning projects that prioritize real-world impact. The experience culminates in a Symposium in July - held this year in Seattle at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center - where students will gather for a weekend of workshops, educational programming, sharing professional experiences, and networking opportunities.

Winn CIPP is one of multiple opportunities offered by the Robert A. Winn Excellence in Clinical Trials Award Program, a national initiative implemented under the direction of Dr. Robert A. Winn, Director of VCU Massey that is stewarded by the Medical College of Virginia Foundation (MCV Foundation). The mission: improving participation in clinical trials to drive better health outcomes in all communities and save more lives.

The program is built around a simple but powerful premise that all communities deserve access to clinical trials and the most advanced, evidence-based care. Through Winn CIPP, future physicians learn not only the pathways to becoming clinical investigators but also the critical role of research in ensuring that treatments developed are safe and effective for everyone - and that all patients have access to powerful medical breakthroughs.

Expert Mentors at Top Institutions Across the U.S.

Winn CIPP students learn the power of a community-centered research-based approach by being mentored at leading clinical and translational research sites across the country, including:

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

LSU Health Sciences Center

Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio

The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai

NYU Langone Health Clinical Research Center

Rush University Heart Center

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

UCLA Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI) at the Lundquist Institute

UCLA (CTSI) at the Westwood campus

University of Arizona Comprehensive Cancer Center

University of Illinois Cancer Center

University of Louisville

VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center

Wake Forest University School of Medicine

Weill Cornell Clinical and Translational Science Center

A Coalition of Visionary Supporters

At the program's virtual kickoff event, students heard opening remarks from Dr. Robert A. Winn, Director of VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center and namesake of the program. He emphasized the urgency and importance of engaging communities in research - not only for maximum generalizability of the results, but also to expand access to new therapies and offer patients from all communities new options - and hope - when the standard of care is no longer enough.

"The world needs researchers who are committed to bringing new treatments to every community, and ensuring those communities are included in clinical trials," said Dr. Winn. "That's the only way we can make sure that new treatments work safely for everyone."

Representatives from some of the program's funding partners - the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation (its establishing partner), as well as Gilead Sciences and Amgen - also shared their support and encouraged students to remain focused and inspired throughout their journeys. The keynote address, delivered by Dr. Brian Rivers, PhD, MPH, Director of the Cancer Health Equity Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine, illuminated persistent gaps in healthcare and emphasized the importance of researcher-community partnerships to close those divides.

??"Ensuring that clinical trials reflect the populations affected by disease is not just a scientific imperative - it is a matter of ensuring all communities benefit from medical progress," said Catharine Grimes, President of the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, an independent charitable organization with a mission to improve global health. "The students joining the Clinical Investigator Pathway Program represent the next generation of physician-scientists who will lead with purpose, challenge the status quo, and drive meaningful change in how clinical research is conducted."

The Winn Awards program is unique in its support by multiple pharmaceutical companies, foundations, and organizations collaborating toward a shared goal that they recognize as an urgent priority.

"Gilead Sciences is honored to be a part of this effort and for our ability to collaborate with other industry partners," said Bilal Piperdi, MD, FACP, Vice President, Clinical Development Oncology. "Right now, the industry really needs to hold our hands together to get important things done - and the Winn Awards is the right place to be at the right time for this. We are thankful to all who are here with us."

Osa Eisele, MD, MPH, Executive Director and Head of Representation in Clinical Research at Amgen agreed. "True progress in healthcare comes from partnerships that listen, learn, and uplift communities," she said. "The Winn CIPP is exactly that - an inspiring program that brings together the next generation of clinical investigators and the people they aim to serve, helping to ensure research reflects all patients. Amgen is honored to stand alongside the Winn Awards in advancing this critical work."

Meet the 2025 Winn CIPP Cohort 4 Awardees

Introducing this year's 66 awardees, representing medical schools from across the country, as well as their funders:

Saimon Acevedo Ortiz - Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Mary Aina - University of California, Irvine School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Dana Alcin - University of Houston Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine | Funded by Amgen

Storm Alexander - University of Virginia School of Medicine | Funded by Amgen

Eric Alvarado - Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science College of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Lark Amoa - A.T. Still University, School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Kawaiola Aoki - Nova Southeastern University Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Briana Armas - Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Joshua Avina - A.T. Still University | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Monique Awanyai - University of California, Davis School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Taylor Bailey - Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science College of Medicine | Funded by Amgen

Justin Banks - University of Chicago Division of the Biological Sciences, The Pritzker School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Pedro Bonilla - Michigan State University College of Human Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Cameron Brown - Meharry Medical College | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Destiny Burnett - University of Illinois College of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Jacques Calixte - Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Diego Cano - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Paul L. Foster School of Medicine | Funded by Gilead Sciences

Melissa Castillo - Michigan State University College of Human Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

De'Von Cato - Saint Louis University School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Chaz Crosby - Tulane University School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Victor Damptey - The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Maxwell de la Paz - University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Amara Dike - Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine | Funded by Gilead Sciences

Hailey Egans - Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science College of Medicine | Funded by Amgen

Ogheneruona Eruvwetere - Meharry Medical College | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Daniel Essien - Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine - Great Falls | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Hayley Estrella - Drexel University College of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Mariana Fernandes Gragnani - Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Aileen Flores - William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Astrid Gomez - University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Gabriela Gomez - Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Jacob Goodbar - University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine | Funded by Amgen

Matthew Gregory - University of California, Irvine School of Medicine | Funded by Gilead Sciences

Tsion Habtamu - Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Ifrah Hassan - Lincoln Memorial University DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Asma Ibrahim - Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine | Funded by Gilead Sciences

Dylan Jack - Eastern Virginia Medical School | Funded by Amgen

Ruby Jewell - Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Irene Jonathan - University of Louisville School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Sabrina Jones - University of Houston Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Bethlehem Judah - Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Ethan Kau - Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Ryan Kong - University of Illinois College of Medicine | Funded by Gilead Sciences

Abdul Afeez Lawal - University of Illinois College of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Jose Martinez - Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Esther Masayi - Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Christian Matabang - California University of Science and Medicine - School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Mal Mehari - Rutgers New Jersey Medical School | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Karla Navarro - Michigan State University College of Human Medicine | Funded by Gilead Sciences

Jewel Ng - Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Adewumi Omoniyi - University of Illinois College of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Tony Ong - University of California, Davis School of Medicine | Funded by Gilead Sciences

Alisa Pairmore - Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Alvaro Perez Daisson - Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Hiyori Roberts - Tulane University School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Samuel Saintil - William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Ernesha Salcedo - Southern Illinois University School of Medicine | Funded by Gilead Sciences

Alejandra Silva Hernandez - University of Washington School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Andre Smith - New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Nathan Smith - Tulane University School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Katelynn Soto - Indiana University School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Katelynn Tran - California University of Science and Medicine - School of Medicine | Funded by Gilead Sciences

Robert Tran - University of California, Irvine School of Medicine | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Tiffany Trieu - University of California, Riverside School of Medicine | Funded by Gilead Sciences

Kyron Wicker - Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine-Erie | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Bishoy Yacoub - Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai | Funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Poised to become future leaders in clinical research and community health, Winn CIPP students are working to ensure that tomorrow's treatments are built with, by, and for the communities they serve.

