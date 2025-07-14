Santa Ana, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - A new chapter in addiction recovery begins July 1st with the official opening of The Retreat South Coast, a state-of-the-art addiction treatment center located in Santa Ana, California. This premier facility is set to offer hope and healing to individuals and families seeking lasting recovery from substance use disorders.

Founded by a team with over 30 years of experience in addiction treatment, The Retreat South Coast was created to meet the growing demand for high-quality, compassionate care. The center provides a full continuum of services-including medical detox, residential treatment, and partial hospitalization programs (PHP)-all in the heart of Southern California.

"We founded The Retreat South Coast because we recognized the urgent need for family-centered care-where healing extends beyond the individual. Addiction affects the whole family, and so does recovery. Let our family help yours rebuild, reconnect, and recover-together."

- Chad Chapman, Founder

The Retreat South Coast combines evidence-based therapies with holistic healing practices to support long-term recovery. Personalized treatment plans are created for each client based on a thorough initial assessment.

Healing Begins in Southern California

Located at 609 Juniper Ave, Santa Ana, CA, the facility provides a tranquil, comfortable environment ideal for recovery. Clients enjoy private and semi-private accommodations, outdoor areas for reflection, chef-prepared meals, and onsite fitness amenities. The year-round Southern California climate and access to natural beauty further enhance physical and emotional wellness.

The Retreat South Coast welcomes individuals struggling with alcohol addiction, drug dependency, and co-occurring mental health disorders. The center works with most major insurance providers and offers fast, confidential insurance verification online or by phone.

As part of its official launch, The Retreat South Coast marks a significant step forward in addressing the increasing demand for treatment options in Southern California.

This opening reflects the organization's broader commitment to expanding access to client-centered care and building a robust presence in the region's behavioral health landscape.

The Retreat South Coast remains rooted in its mission to provide safe, inclusive, and effective treatment while supporting both individuals and families on their path to wellness.

Email: marketing@theretreatsouthcoast.com

