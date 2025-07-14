Andersen Consulting expands its digital transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Baufest, a global digital product design and development firm.

With more 30 years of experience and offices across the Americas and Europe, Baufest is recognized for combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of business strategy and user experience. The firm offers a comprehensive range of services including business design, digital products development, data and applied AI, and cybersecurity. Baufest serves enterprise clients across key industries such as banking and finance, retail, energy, and healthcare, with a focus on driving measurable business outcomes through agile, scalable, and ethical tech practices.

"Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting represents a transformational step forward in the services we offer," said Ángel Pérez Puletti, managing director of Baufest. "Andersen's full suite of multidisciplinary services builds on Baufest's deep technical and engineering expertise to deliver seamless advisory solutions to our clients around the globe. We can deliver end-to-end solutions that address strategic, operational, and technological challenges-helping organizations not only respond to change but lead it."

"Baufest's reputation for delivering sophisticated, user-first technology solutions aligns seamlessly with our vision for transformative consulting," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "As companies face mounting pressure to modernize, innovate, and build resilience, they need advisors who can bridge long-term vision with near-term execution. With the addition of Baufest and its deep technical capabilities, we strengthen our ability to provide holistic solutions that drive transformation."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

