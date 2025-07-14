Advanced Wound Care Market worth $19.32 billion by 2030 with 7.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Advanced Wound Care Market, valued at US$12.48 billion in 2024 stood at US$13.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$19.32 billion by the end of the period. The advanced wound care market is primarily driven by several factors: the increasing geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and a growing number of traumatic and burn injuries. These elements have significantly boosted the demand for effective wound management solutions. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives and reimbursement frameworks contribute to market growth.

By wound type, the market is segmented by wound type into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns & other wounds. The surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. The surgical & traumatic wounds segment is significant due to the high incidence of these wounds and the increasing demand for rapid and targeted treatments. Such wounds necessitate advanced products to prevent infection and promote faster, more efficient healing. Furthermore, the rise in surgical procedures and accidental injuries globally continues to drive the market growth of this segment.

By end users, the hospitals, ACSs, and wound care centers segment accounted for the largest market share by end users. Owing to the availability of specialized equipment and services, these settings can handle a high volume of patients. Their ability to provide immediate and continuous treatment further supports their dominant role in the market.

By geography, the advanced wound care market is segmented into five segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market in 2024. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes, leading to diabetes foot ulcers. Additionally, the presence of advanced wound care manufacturing companies in the region is also expected to boost market growth.

The key players in the advanced wound care market include, Solventum (US), Smith+ Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke AB (Sweden), Convatec Group PLC (UK), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Cardinal Health (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), B.Braun SE (Germany), Organogenesis Inc. (US), MIMEDX Group, Inc. (US), Essity, Aktlebolag (Sweden), AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (US), MATIV HOLDINGS, INC. (US), Owens & Minor (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), and Bioventus (US).

Solventum (US):

In April 2024, after its spinoff from 3M company, Solventum began a new path as a standalone company. Although it has profited from 3M's assets and reputation in the past, it is now focusing on creating its own brand identity. To meet the needs of customers and patients, Solventum develops, produces, and markets a range of products. The company primarily operates through four business segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification & Filtration. Solventum focuses on innovation and strategic expansion to support growth in these areas. Integrating material science and digital capabilities enhances the company's competitive edge, leading to improved clinical and economic outcomes for healthcare providers.

Smith+Nephew (UK)

The company offers a comprehensive range of advanced wound care products, including conventional NPWT (Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) devices, single-use NPWT devices, and NPWT accessories and consumables. With a robust global market presence supported by an excellent distribution network, the company plays a vital role in improving access to healthcare in both developed and emerging economies. The company has significantly increased its focus on research and development (R&D) activities to create unique and improved products. In 2024, 2023, and 2022, it invested USD 289.0 million, USD 339.0 million, and USD 345.0 million, respectively, in R&D. This strong commitment to innovative product development has established the company as a prominent player in the advanced wound care market.

Molnlycke AB (Sweden)

With a widespread distribution network, the company has a presence across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The company opts for inorganic & organic growth strategies, such as expansion tactics, to maintain its dominant position in the market. For instance, in October 2024, Mölnlycke acquired P.G.F. Industry Solutions (Austria), the Granudacyn wound cleansing and moistening solutions manufacturer. The acquisition strengthens Mölnlycke's wound care portfolio and expands its distribution of Granudacyn, currently available in over 50 countries.

