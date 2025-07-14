Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2025 16:10 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quartus Capital Partners LLC: Quartus Capital Partners is Delighted to Announce the Final Closing of Quartus AI Fund LP with $50 Million Plus in Commitments

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025is delighted to announce the final closing of Quartus AI Fund LP with $50 million plus in commitments. The firm attracted a diverse set of LPs, including endowments, foundations, RIAs and family offices.

"This fund was built around one simple idea: the future of business and society will be defined by AI that works," said Afzal M. Tarar, Founder and Managing Partner of Quartus. "We invest in growth-stage AI and technology ventures and scale them into market leaders of the future that drive innovation, performance and impact."

While fundraising, the Fund has deployed capital into a curated portfolio of 9 AI and technology ventures across sectors including healthcare, education, security and logistics. The Fund is benchmarked by Cambridge Associates and has been in the top quartile for net IRR and TVPI for most of the past 2 plus years.

With the Fund's final closing, the firm is turning its attention to deploying the remaining capital and harvesting the Fund.

About Quartus Capital Partners
Quartus Capital Partners LLCis an AI and technology investment firm with partner presence in New York City, Miami, Silicon Valley and Asia. The firm is led by AI pioneers, technologists, and seasoned operators. It invests in growth-stage ventures and scales them into market leaders that drive innovation, performance, and impact.

Media Contact:
Afzal M. Tarar
Founder and Managing Partner
afzal@quartuscap.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.